One Request Priscilla Presley Made After Lisa Marie's Death Was Denied By Riley Keough's Legal Team

While the dispute over Lisa Marie Presley’s trust has been settled, Priscilla Presley reportedly was denied one of her requests by Riley Keough’s legal team. While Priscilla walked away with a lot of money as this situation came to a close, she had also asked to be buried next to Elvis Presley, but, this request was reportedly a non-starter.

Following Lisa Marie’s death in January, Priscilla and Keough have been battling over her trust, and apparently, on top of the money, Elvis’ ex-wife also wanted to be buried next to him. TMZ reported the news, and also pointed out that the King of Rock ‘n Roll is buried in Graceland, and his mother and father are buried on either side of him. So, if Priscilla wants a gravesite next to her ex-husband, logistically, that’d be a major challenge. She told the publication:

Although I don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon. It is my family's and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes. We appreciate the love from all of the fans.

While Priscilla was denied this request, sources close to the situation also said since it was a non-starter, she backed off without much pushback.

Overall, Priscilla Presley is getting an impressive settlement for dropping her claim regarding the control of her daughter’s trust. The trust includes Graceland and a stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises, and she had been battling with Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough over it for months.

Priscilla filed a $35 million lawsuit to contest Lisa Marie’s will over its “authenticity and validity.” One of the points of contention brought up in the dispute was over a 2016 amendment made to Lisa Marie’s will that replaced Priscilla and Barry Siegel, her daughter’s former business manager, with her children Riley Keough and the late Benjamin Keough. There has also been talk about the insurance policies included in the will and the custody over Lisa Marie’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

When Priscilla Presley decided to contest the will, she released a statement, saying she wanted to “keep our family together,” However, reports have alleged that Riley Keough and her grandmother were fighting over the petition, and their relationship has changed.

As this legal battle came to a close, and Priscilla settled the deal, her attorney explained that “everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future.” Also, while she didn’t get the burial site she wanted, Elvis’ ex-wife is reportedly walking away with millions because of this settlement. Justin Gold, Riley Keough’s attorney, also explained that the Daisy Jones and The Six star is also “very content” with the agreement, noting that she wouldn’t have agreed to it if it wasn’t the ideal outcome.