Priscilla Presley Has Settled Her Dispute Over Lisa Marie’s Trust, And She’s Reportedly Walking Away With A Lot Of Money

The Presley family faced a great loss in January when Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s only child together, Lisa Marie Presley, died at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Shortly after Lisa Marie’s death, it was reported that her mother filed to contest her daughter’s will in a $35 million lawsuit after it apparently named Lisa Marie Presley’s oldest daughter Riley Keough as the sole beneficiary of her estate. The dispute has now been settled.

Back in February, reports claimed that Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough were “not talking” amidst the legal action, and the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley has apparently felt “disappointed” in her grandmother for challenging her mother’s will and wishes amidst the tragedy. As a court hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday settled an agreement regarding Priscilla’s petition, her attorney shared “everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future.” And per TMZ , Priscilla could be walking away with millions thanks to the settlement.

We don’t know the exact amount Priscilla Presley negotiated as not openly discussed in court, but Riley Keough’s attorney, Justin Gold, told CNN the actress is “very content” with how the settlement shook out. Gold also said that Keough “would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it.” The estate reportedly includes the Graceland mansion and a 15% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises, which reportedly was worth $110 million in 2022, per People .

Lisa Marie Presley Quick Facts (Image credit: Lorraine) Born: February 1, 1968 in Memphis, Tennesse

Died: January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California (Final resting place is in Graceland).

Parents: Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley

Children: Riley Keough, Benjamin Storm Keough, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood

Career Accomplishments: Three studio albums; To Whom It May Concern (2003), Now What (2005) and Storm & Grace (2012)

The next hearing regarding the Presley estate has been set for August 4, where the motion of approval will take place. Priscilla’s argument regarding the will had to do with a 2016 amendment to the will that left her and Lisa Marie’s former business manager out of her estate. She questioned many specifics of the document and found her daughter’s signature to be “inconsistent” with her “usual and customary signature” on the amendment.

Lisa Marie Presley died just a couple days after she and Priscilla Presley appeared at the Golden Globes, where Austin Butler won for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Elvis. Both of them were supportive of Butler’s performance. During the lawsuit, Riley Keough found herself playing a musical at the center of the Daisy Jones & The Six series, which those with an Amazon Prime subscription can watch. Apparently amidst the press for the series, the lawsuit was taking a toll on Keough , who was reportedly “heartbroken” and “very stressed” about the whole situation.

It couldn’t have been easy for the Presley family to deal with issues with Lisa Marie Presley’s will while also grieving the loss of her. Following a settlement being reached, it sounds like the family has mended their grievances, and perhaps can continue to move forward together.