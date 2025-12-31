Would Aang Or Korra Win In A Fight? The Avatar: The Last Airbender Cast Weighed In

If you’re an Avatar fan, there are a few age-old questions I'm sure you've pondered. One is: ho is more powerful, Aang or Korra? And the other is: Who would win in a fight, Aang or Korra? Well, now the actors who voiced the avatars have shared their take on those questions alongside some of the other members of the Avatar: The Last Airbender cast.

Now, if you think back on all the epic Last Airbender fights and the incredible battles in The Legend of Korra (all of which you can stream with a Paramount+ subscription ), it’s impossible for me to pick a winner. I keep toggling back and forth. However, on top of that, we have to remember that Aang and Korra technically are the same person, as Dante Basco, who voiced Zuko, said during this conversation with EW :

It's all the same person reincarnated over and over again. So there's no really wrong answer.

As I’m sure you know, the Avatar is reincarnated, so, technically speaking, Aang and Korra are the same. However, while that’s true, their personalities are totally different, their instincts are opposite, and they really don’t have much in common (other than being the Avatar). So, that would make them interesting foes.

Although when it comes down to which would win in a fight, they’d probably be equally matched. If I were forced to pick, though, on the grounds of reincarnation, I might go for Korra, because she has more Avatar history behind her than Aang does. That’s a point Zach Tyler Eisen, who voiced Aang, noted too, as he said:

Korra has Aang as a part of her, but Aang doesn't have Korra yet.

You know what, it’s such a valid point. Korra simply has more history and Avatars to pull from, and Aang does not.

However, I don’t think that’s all it comes down to. Remember, these two people are totally different in personality and fighting style. While they’re both super powerful and can be aggressive, Aang is a lot more methodical and smooth, while Korra is significantly more impulsive and bold. Thinking about all this, I’d lean toward Aang as the winner, because I think his patience would really help him here.

But again, it ultimately feels like a draw, because Korra would use Aang’s strengths against him, too. She could easily catch him off guard.

I also feel like I should disclose that I like ATLA more than Korra, and if you like Korra more as a show (and I know those folks are out there), that could deeply impact your opinion too.

So, ultimately, I still don’t know who would win, and the cast doesn’t either. In fact, they concluded that the Avatars probably wouldn’t even be willing to figure out who would win, as they said:

Janet Varney (voice of Korra): Korra would never turn on Aang.

Zach Tyler Eisen: I don't think Aang would want to fight Korra.

Janet Varney: She would be like, 'Help me! Help me!… I gotta get it together. Help me, Aang!'

Basco then joked that Avatar Roku would “come in and rock it for sure,” and after that, Varney quipped that:

Kyoshi would take us all out.

So, I guess the answer is: Neither Aang nor Korra would win, Avatar Kyoshi would. And, you know what, I’m cool with that.

Now, with Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender returning for Season 2 on the 2026 TV schedule and a few new animated Avatar projects on the way (including a movie about Aang that will be among 2026’s film releases ), I’d love to hear those actors’ takes on this debate. Maybe they can settle it for us.

However, for now, it will remain largely unsettled, seeing as this cast couldn’t pick a winner and came to the conclusion that Aang and Korra just wouldn’t fight each other in the first place.