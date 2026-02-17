I Am So Pumped For This Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Wrap Photo, And So Is Kunal Nayyar

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is preparing to return on the 2026 TV schedule to resume its second season, and that isn’t the only Big Bang Theory universe show that fans will be able to look forward to in the near future. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which will be streaming with an HBO Max subscription is also on the way, and the production just reached a major milestone. It was recently revealed that the show wrapped filming, and I am pumped seeing the wrap photo, as is Kunal Nayyar.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe lead Kevin Sussman, who is reprising his role as the titular Stuart Bloom from Big Bang Theory, took to his Instagram recently to share a fun photo from the show's wrap party. The photo is pretty on-brand for comic book store owner Stuart, as the backdrop seems to be a giant comic book. All in all, I couldn't love this more, and you can check it out for yourself:

Filming for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe began last fall, with much of the cast and EP taking to social media to celebrate. Based on the details known about the latest Big Bang Theory spinoff, it's shaping up to be quite intriguing, and this wrap photo just makes me even more excited for it. I'm also glad to see Nayyar, who starred on The Big Bang Theory as Raj Koothrappali for all 12 seasons, shares my hype. The actor shared a sweet comment under the post:

Congrats!!! Love you guys!

It’s nice to see how supportive some of The Big Bang Theory cast is when it comes to Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. While it’s unknown if anyone else from TBBT, aside from spinoff stars Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie, will make appearances, I'm still happy that there's a level of support amongst the series vets. Personally, I'd love it if Nayaar ended up reprising his role as Raj or at least, a version of the character.

Stuart is going to be very different from its predecessor as well as the prequel shows. The gist of the new series is that Stuart breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing a multiverse Armageddon to the surface. So he, Denise, Bert and Barry Kripke attempt to restore reality. With that, it's been teased that alternate versions of familiar characters will appear. This is certainly a unique plot, but I love it, especially when it comes to the possibilities regarding characters that could return.

Since filming has wrapped on Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, I'm hopeful it won't be too long until additional information on the premiere date is released. With any luck, fans won't be left waiting for the show too long. In the meantime, check out Stuart, Kunal Nayyar's Raj and the other characters by streaming The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max now.