90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Manon And Anthony Can Be Frustrating, But I Think They'll Be Around For A Long Time

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continued Manon and Anthony Berryman's story in France, and we joined them on the seemingly joyous day of their son Benjamin's baptism. Manon invited her entire family, many of whom hadn't spoken in years, hoping the event would lead to a grand unification, a-a-and it went about as well as one would expect.

I've been concerned about Manon and Anthony's relationship since the start of this season. They very well may end up one of the next 90 Day couples to split after marriage, but at the same time, I also think they'll have a long run in the franchise due to that very drama.

Manon And Anthony Have Just As Much Drama With Their Families As They Do With Each Other

When Manon and Anthony left for France so suddenly in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, I was a little disappointed. There were clearly many people in Anthony's family who were upset about the decision to leave, but we didn't really get time to hear from those family members because they didn't hang around the United States for long. It reminded me a lot of the dynamic Libby Castravet has with her family, which led to some pretty wild moments.

Based on this latest episode, however, it seems that Manon has just as much drama with her family. Given that, I questioned why she thought her son's baptism and return to France would be the catalyst for family members who hadn't spoken in years to bury the hatchet, especially when she had her own grievances to share. I give all the credit in the world to Anthony, who knew when it was time to bow out and take Benjamin back to the house to sleep before he got caught in the crossfire of family infighting.

Will Manon And Anthony Remain On 90 Day Fiancé?

90 Day Fiancé doesn't pay incredibly well, but cast members do get money for appearing on the program. That money only goes up the longer a couple is on the franchise, which sounds perfect for Manon and Anthony. They're looking for a job where she can spend more time with her kids, and I would imagine if the TLC series didn't pay a decent sum, couples wouldn't continue to be involved.

Given Manon's background as a plus-sized model and social media influencer, I think we can expect her and Anthony to be on the series as long as 90 Day Fiancé will let them. Maybe after their time in France, they'll finally come back to the United States and begin to rebuild their relationship in Los Angeles.

I will say I do agree with some fans' complaints that they don't fit the mold for the traditional couple to appear on The Other Way. They've been married for years, whereas most couples who appear are only engaged and seeing if they want to get married. That said, I think that's a good sign they'll be on the show for a while, if they were picked by casting despite not fitting the exact mold of the show.

Keep up with Manon and Anthony's adventures on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Of course, readers can always revisit past episodes and seasons on HBO Max, and as someone who loves this spinoff more than the rest, I would recommend that people do so.