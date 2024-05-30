Why Padma Lakshmi Started A Lingerie Line After Top Chef Exit, And The Big Stipulation She Had For The Photo Shoot
It's been a big year for Padma.
Padma Lakshmi is in the middle of a career resurgence. Not that she ever really went away. The longtime host announced she was exiting Top Chef about a year ago at this point to focus more on her Hulu series Taste the Nation. But she’s also expanding her work with a new lingerie line that she says she made so women could “feel sexy and pretty and confident.”
Padma x Bare Necessities is a step in the new direction for the former Top Chef host, but it’s one she feels extremely passionate about. The 19-piece capsule collection features items like bras, undies and even swimwear, and while its not available to purchase yet, you can check out the looks. She told People she hoped the designs would be sexy but comfortable, too, as that’s how she lives her own life.
Padma has been someone who has been honest about wanting to feel attractive and comfortable in her own skin. She’s clapped back at trolls multiple times when they took some shots at her Sports Illustrated bikini pics and she’s openly shared the “bath picnics” she likes to take as a leisure activity. She’s been unafraid and unapologetic about dressing and behaving the way she wants as a woman in her fifties.
So when it came to her Bare Necessities line, she had one big stipulation about the photo shoot. She wanted to look exactly as she looks and not airbrush out her flaws.
She joins a long line of women who have really been putting themselves out there as they’ve grown and aged in Hollywood. Martha Stewart joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue the same year Padma did. Christie Brinkley still celebrates her body and treating it right even after hitting the big 7-0 milestone. It's been an important mission for these women to push back on societal expectations about aging, and championing that even further with a new line seems like a great next step for the TV host.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.