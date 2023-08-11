JLo’s Latest Bikini Post Takes A Note From Heidi Klum And Throws In A Fruit Platter

Bikinis have always been a summer staple, but are fruit platters now a trendy accessory to compliment said swimwear? Based on recent posts from Jennifer Lopez and Heidi Klum it seems like it might be. While this is a pretty silly thing to write, it is kind of random that it’s happened twice now. The first post like this was from the AGT judge when she posted a photo of her serving fruit in a bathing suit . Now, JLo has taken note, and she posted her own gallery of photos that included her lounging in a bikini next to a nice fruit platter.

While promoting her brand Delola from a lounge chair in Italy, Jennifer Lopez posed in a white bikini and wide-brimmed hat for an Instagram post. She's gorgeous, and the spread next to her looks delectable, because next to the bucket of drinks is a lovely little fruit plate. JLo wrote that she’s “back in my element,” and she really is. Check the post out for yourself:

Now, this whole fruit platter situation is relevant because Lopez kind of took a page out of Heidi Klum’s book by having one in her post. A few weeks ago, the former Project Runway host took to Instagram to post a photo in a fun floral one-piece swimsuit, that kind of looks like a bikini. She was also holding a platter of fruit and a plate with tomatoes on it. She noted “Make sure to eat your fruits and …..🍐🍇🍒🍑🍅🫐🍋🍓🍍🍏🍉🍌🍒🍒🍒🍋🍏🍅🍇😎🇮🇹❤,” and it seems like JLo did (whether she saw this post or not).

Klum has honestly been living her best life this summer. Before uploading her fun fruity photo, she posted a naked photo from a Paris hotel room . She really seems to be thriving, and so does Jennifer Lopez.

A few weeks ago she celebrated her birthday with a fun photo in lingerie , and she was glowing. The same can be said about the bikini photo pictured above. She looks amazing, and 100% like she’s in her “element.” Last summer we got a few fun bikini pics from the Shotgun Wedding star, including a birthday pic with Ben Affleck and another from a yacht in a neon yellow swimsuit . All this just goes to show that JLo knows how to rock a bikini, and she always looks fabulous!