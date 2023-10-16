‘I Know How Hard It Can Be’: Paris Hilton Shares Thoughts On Britney Spears’ Decision To Release A Tell-All Memoir

Nobody’s been a bigger supporter of Britney Spears over the years than Paris Hilton. Decades after the two were known to hit the clubs together, the hotel heiress said she still counts Spears as one of the few people she can trust. Hilton cheered the pop star on when she posted a topless pic to celebrate taking back control of her Instagram account , and she was there to see the “...Baby One More Time” singer marry Sam Asghari in a fairytale wedding . Now, as Spears prepares to release her memoir The Woman in Me, Hilton has shared her thoughts on how hard this project must have been.

Paris Hilton empathized with what Britney Spears must have gone through to put together a collection of her experiences, as The Simple Life star released her own memoir earlier this year. While not easy, Hilton told People she hopes her friend finds the experience as therapeutic as she did, saying:

I know how hard it can be doing a memoir because you have to really dive in and think about so many moments in your life that I'm sure you don't even want to think about. But it is truly such a healing experience, and writing my book, [Paris: The Memoir], has changed my life in so many ways. So I'm really hoping that she feels the same way with this. I am just proud of what a strong woman she is.

Having known Britney Spears for the past couple of decades, Paris Hilton knows as well as anyone the struggles that the singer has faced, and she recognized that reliving some of those terrible memories — including her breakup with Justin Timberlake and all the allegations she’s made against her family — could be painful.

She knows just how painful, too, after penning Paris: The Memoir, which revealed, among other things, turning down 7 figures to do Playboy , only to have Hugh Hefner put her on the cover anyway, and dealing with an eighth-grade teacher who had a very inappropriate crush on her. Talking those stories out turned out to be a healing experience, Paris Hilton said, and she hopes that Britney Spears gets that too.

We also learned recently that A24 has optioned Paris: A Memoir to be adapted as a TV series in a 6-figure deal that Paris Hilton will be involved in somehow, though her role isn’t yet known. Could Britney Spears see a similar treatment following the release of The Woman in Me? It certainly seems possible, given the insatiable interest that seems to surround the former pop sensation, especially after the success of the 2021 documentary Framing Britney Spears.