Paris Hilton Candidly Reveals Eight Grade Teacher Had Inappropriate 'Crush' On Her, And He Used Princess Di To Justify It

As one of the progenitors of reality TV socialite stardom, Paris Hilton has spent many years directly in the heat of the spotlight, though not always by choice. Recent years have seen the 42-year-old entering a Golden Age of sorts, rekindling friendships with Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian (seemingly) , enjoying an eye-catching wedding with husband Carter Reum , and taking over TV with multiple projects. Now, Hilton is likely heading for Bestseller lists after releasing her highly anticipated memoir, fittingly titled Paris: The Memoir, in which she alleged she’d been the subject of an eighth grade teacher’s very inappropriate affections, saying it’s taken her decades to come to terms with that traumatic period in her life.

In the book, Paris Hilton speaks about being in her early teens and gaining the attention of a young and “handsome” teacher that she dubbed “Mr. Abercrombie” (via PageSix ). She claimed he told her early on that he had a crush on her, and provided her with his phone number under the provision that they both keep their out-of-school communication a secret from others. Speaking about their phone calls, Hilton said the teacher heaped on the compliments when they talked. In her words:

Mr. Abercrombie called me almost every night, and we talked for hours about how amazingly mature, beautiful and intelligent I was, how sensual, misunderstood and special.

As a way to explain and normalize their situation, the school instructor allegedly brought up noteworthy relationships that were viewed controversial for their age differences (among other things). For one, Hilton said he would bring up Princess Diana being 13 years younger than Prince Charles when their courtship started, and pointed out that a 24-year-old Elvis Presley fell head over heels for Priscilla Presley when she was just 14 years old.

In the book, Paris Hilton describes the teacher taking things to a more physical level on at least one occasion. She claims when her parents Rick and Kathy HIlton were out of their home at one point, "Mr. Abercrombie" took a trip to the house, and it's claimed that he pulled her to him and kissed her. That troublesome incident was reportedly interrupted by her parents, who caught the two of them in his vehicle upon returning.

Afterward, Hilton was sent away to live with her grandmother in France for the summer. Being ousted in such a way was coupled with "Mr. Abercrombie" allegedly holding her as responsible for their tryst, asking why she made him do such things. The Simple Life co-star says she wasn't able to think about that relationship again for years, and that she wasn't able to initially view it as being so inappropriate, as it would have required thinking about herself as a victim. And to head down that road was just too painful for her as a young woman.

The release of Paris: A Memoir marks a change in that respect, with the DJ and singer also detailing stories about being raped at 15, a tragedy that was initially approached a few weeks prior to the book's release, and her side of the story regarding the notorious sex tape with Rick Salomon that helped turn her into a household name.

Paris: A Memoir is currently available to purchase (opens in new tab) at retailers everywhere, and those with Netflix subscriptions and Hulu subscriptions can check out both of her latest unscripted series Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love, respectively.