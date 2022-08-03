Britney Spears Calls Out Church For Not Allowing Her To Hold Her Wedding There

Britney Spears is officially a married woman, as the beloved pop star tied the knot with Sam Asghari in June. Despite Spears’ ex husband attempting to crash the wedding, the star-studded ceremony seemed to have turned out quite well. However, the pop star has now revealed that she originally had a different plan for her wedding. She apparently wanted to hold the ceremony at a Catholic church but was barred from doing so. With that, Spears has taken to social media to call out the place of worship.

The wedding ultimately took place in Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s home in Los Angeles. However, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Spears shared (via Page Six ) that she was hoping to hold the matrimonial festivities at a Catholic church. While she did not reveal the location or name of the place, she did share some blunt thoughts about its decision not to host her big day. Spears specifically suggested that she’d been eyeing the place since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic:

This is where I originally wanted to get married during COVID 👰🏼‍♀️ !!!! I wanted to go every Sunday … it’s beautiful and they said it was temporarily shut down due to COVID !!!! Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be catholic and go through TEST !!!! Isn’t church supposed to be open to all 🤔🤷🏼‍♀️⛪️ ????

The Catholic church has historically been somewhat particular about who’s allowed to hold their nuptials in their places of worship. The “Circus” singer didn’t specifically say whether she and the church had come to a verbal agreement after she first inquired about the facility. But her comments here give the impression that she, at the very least, believed that she would be allowed to use the place.

Despite her apparent disappointment, the ceremony at her home appeared to be a joyous occasion. The event was attended by a number of big names including Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez (who Britney Spears showed major love for recently) and Madonna. Hilton has since shared BTS info on the “fairytale” wedding , highlighting the Cinderella-like atmosphere and shouting out “the incredible women” who were present. Hilton, a longtime friend of Spears, has also expressed just how happy she is for the Grammy winner amid this new chapter in her life.

The newlyweds seem to be enjoying their new status as husband and wife right now. Shortly after the wedding, the singer indicated as much in a post, in which she rocked a colorful bikini at her new home . She and Sam Asghari also went on a two-week yacht honeymoon , which certainly isn’t a bad way to celebrate.

In short, Britney Spears certainly has a lot to be grateful for her special day but, of course, she’s not going to mince words if something didn’t go as planned. I’m personally curious as to whether the Catholic church will now issue a response to her claims. We’ll have to wait for an update on that front but, in the meantime, Spears will likely continue to enjoy her marital bliss.