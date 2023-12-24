Patrick Mahomes Did A Whole Dang Chiefs Interview, And All Anyone Cared About Was How He Felt About Travis Kelce Bringing Around Taylor Swift

What's on the agenda when you snag a chat with one of the NFL's biggest stars? Record-breaking career stats? Two Super Bowl wins and MVP awards? Nah, let's dive deep into the riveting world of his friend’s dating dynamics. Okay, okay, to be fair, we're talking about Patrick Mahomes here, whose best bro and fellow Chiefs teammate happens to be Travis Kelce, and his girlfriend happens to be Taylor Swift . In the quarterback’s latest Chiefs interview, forget touchdowns; all eyes were on Patrick and his take on the Kelce-Swift love saga. Spoiler alert: he handled the gossip like the true champ he is.

Speaking with CBS Mornings, the Kansas City Chiefs QB opened up about how he and his teammates handled Travis Kelce's unexpected romance with the global pop sensation. Mahomes was asked how he and the team handled all the buzz surrounding the unlikely bond between the NFL star and the chart-topping artist. The popular sports star says the team is handling it well. As he tells it:

At first, I think everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing. And then he started bringing Taylor around, and he realized how cool of a person she was, um, and she is, and so for us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning, but now she's just part of Chiefs Kingdom. She’s part of the team, and it's cool she’s embraced Britney (Mahomes' wife), and they’ve built a friendship as well. And so for me, it’s just Travis, man, and he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman, and it’s been cool to kind of interact with her and see… because she’s top tier of her profession and see how she drives and she becomes that.

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player highlighted the initial skepticism surrounding Swift's presence but emphasized the seamless integration into the Chiefs' tight-knit community. The quarterback expressed his admiration for Swift's personality and professional prowess, acknowledging her as an integral part of the Chiefs' extended family. The former Texas Tech player continued:

Dude, it’s really cool to hear about and to see and, um, I have a firsthand look at that through Britney and Travis’s eyes, and so it is really cool and I’m glad that she is the person that she is. Um, and I think that's why her and Travis match so well.

Well, it looks like Travis's buddy and teammate gives the Kelce-Swift pairing a thumbs-up! And, let's be honest, things have gotten way cozier between these two over the past few months. Our favorite two-time Super Bowl champ is out there, being a total gent with the "Lover" singer . He's become the official ambassador of appreciation for moments with Swifties and NFL fans alike. Kelce's respect and admiration for Taylor? Crystal clear, my friend. These two are on a whole new level of relationship goals, and I’m here for it!

These two redefine relationship goals in the sweetest way. Whether it's Travis sharing gloves with kids or Taylor passing on her "22" hat during the Eras Tour, their fan interactions are pure heart-melters. Moments like Taylor's "Karma" lyric switch and the light-up bracelet magic only solidify that this power couple isn't just a force; they're a delightful duo that leaves us all cheering.

No wonder the interviewer sought Mahomes’ firsthand perspective on this dynamic pair, considering the bond his wife has forged with the “Anti-Hero” songwriter. Swift and Brittany Mahomes are a dynamic duo themselves, often spotted together in the suites, enthusiastically cheering on their men and even showcasing a secret handshake that's just too adorable to handle.