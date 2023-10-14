The Story Behind The '22' Hat In Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film, And Why It Unexpectedly Made Me Cry

Taylor Swift’s hit song “22” from Red (Taylor’s Version) is maybe the most joyful track on the album. It’s literally the last song that will make you cry. However, when I went to see The Eras Tour concert film , of all the moments in the show, it was during this upbeat song that I started to well up. The reason for it has to do with the story behind the “22” hat and the special person she gave it to at one of the concerts they filmed for this project in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Republic Records)

Who Taylor Swift Gave Her '22' Hat To In The Eras Tour Concert Film

Along with Taylor Swift changing up her surprise songs for every concert, she also gives her “22” black hat to a different fan every night. Going into the film, one of the questions I had about the Eras Tour we’d see on the big screen was regarding who they’d show getting the hat. The 6-year-old daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, ended up getting the “22” hat during the concert film, and it was one of the most joyous moments of the whole event.

Vanessa Bryant took her daughters – Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3 – to see Swift during her first of six shows at SoFi Stadium in August. Every night, Swift gives the hat she wears during “22” to an excited fan. Most of the time it’s a kid, and sometimes, as you can see in the TikTok from ESPN, she shares the sweet moment with a youngster she personally knows, like Bianka Bryant.

The entire Bryant family was thrilled about the moment, and considering Taylor Swift’s connection to the Lakers legend and his loved ones, it made the moment in the concert film even more special (and emotional).

(Image credit: Taylor Swift/YouTube/Netflix)

Taylor Swift’s Connection To Kobe Bryant

In 2015, during the 1989 World Tour, Taylor Swift brought A-list celebrities out on stage during the majority of her shows. When she got to Los Angeles, the GOAT of pop music brought out the GOAT of basketball by having Kobe Bryant join her on stage.

Swift had played five sold-out shows at the then Staples Center, and over the course of her career, she had sold out the iconic arena 16 times. That was “the most of any artist ever” and the number of championships the Lakers had at the time, as the NBA star put it. So, to celebrate, he announced that the pop star would be getting a banner in the event space.

In 2019, Kobe Bryant praised Swift and how she’s shown love for his family during an interview on The Jordan Harbinger Show . He talked about how he admired her career, and he loved learning about how she sustained success and exceeded expectations. The pop star was also so nice to his kids, and he really appreciated that. Overall, game recognizes game, and the basketball player called her “a killer.”

Since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, Swift has seemingly remained close to the family. She paid tribute to them after their untimely deaths in 2020, and since then she has gifted the Bryant kids merchandise when she dropped albums, per Today .

At the LA concert this summer, Natalia Bryant posted about meeting with Swift backstage after the show, and you can tell by the massive smiles that there's a lot of love between the singer and this family.

A post shared by n a t a l i a ✨ (@nataliabryant) A photo posted by on

Vanessa Bryant showed off this history with the jacket she wore to the concert this summer too, as Insider reported. She rocked a coat that had a big photo from that 1989 concert in 2015 which featured both Swift and Kobe on stage together. To make matters even more emotional, she had “say you’ll remember me,” written on the front in a heart. They also made the concert a full family affair, as Vanessa made friendship bracelets for Kobe and Gigi.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor)

Why The ‘22’ Moment Made Me Tear Up While Watching Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

I’m not a crier. While the live Eras Tour altered my brain chemistry and made me feel all the emotions, I didn’t tear up. So, you can imagine my shock when, out of every song Swift sang during her concert, it was “22” that got me. However, upon further reflection, it actually makes a lot of sense why I got so emotional.

First of all, as a casual basketball fan from the West Coast, Kobe Bryant’s impact and legacy are not lost on me. His and his daughter’s deaths were truly tragic, and seeing little Bianka Bryant on the big screen brought back a lot of those emotions of the day we lost them.

Get Ready For The Eras Tour Concert Film (Image credit: Riley Utley) I Made Tons Of Friendship Bracelets For Taylor Swift’s Concert, And Have Some Ideas For The Eras Tour Concert Film

Secondly, and on a happier note, the “22” moment in the show is bubbling with joy, and seeing Swift pass along her hat is always so touching. To me, seeing a little kid or a massive fan standing by the side of the stage shows the connection between Swift and her fans. It also clearly shows how much she loves Swifties. In the movie, you can clearly see the excitement and adoration on both the singer's and Bianka's faces, and their joy is infectious.

Combining these two things, I knew the gravity of Bianka Bryant being there in LA with Swift, and anytime she gives away the “22” hat a big smile always ends up on my face. Watching the concert film, all those emotions hit me at once. Seeing the 6-year-old with the biggest smile on her face as the singer lovingly hugged her, I got surprisingly emotional. I was thinking about Kobe’s legacy, Swift’s accomplishments, and just how special it is to be a Swiftie. In hindsight, of course, it was this moment that made me emotional.