While Taylor Swift Cheered On Travis Kelce At Chiefs Game, She And Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Showed Off Their Handshake, And The Internet Is Loving It

Taylor Swift’s presence at Travis Kelce’s NFL games has become a pretty regular occurrence now, with the artist attending all but one contest since she was first spotted chest-bumping next to Donna Kelce in late September. After possibly overdoing it with the coverage , the NFL has attempted to scale back the mentions of her and puns of her songs, with the camera not cutting to her reactions quite as often as in her first couple of appearances. However, Swift was still able to create a viral moment in the small amount of camera time that she did get, showing off her handshake with Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany, and the Internet is going wild.

It’s been a month since rumors started circulating about a relationship between Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, and people can’t seem to get enough of the adorable couple. Swifties are swooning over Travis Kelce’s sweet words about her and how he helped her out of the car at the Saturday Night Live afterparty following their surprise cameos. However, it was Swift and Brittany Mahomes who had everyone’s attention during Kansas City’s October 22 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, showing off their handshake after a Chiefs touchdown:

New swiftie handshake incoming?🥳🤩#TaylorSwift #taylornation #nfl #NFL #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #TravisKelce #Swiftie #Swifties pic.twitter.com/6aF2gZUmAoOctober 22, 2023 See more

Taylor Swift has definitely been making friends with the Chiefs’ friends and family over the past month. In addition to bonding with Travis’ mom Donna Kelce, the unsung hero of the new romance, and dad Ed, she also appears to be getting to know quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ family. Mahomes’ younger brother Jackson stood near her at the Chargers game, and Brittany Mahomes joined Swift for a girls night out in New York a few weeks ago when the Chiefs were in town to play the Jets. The celebratory handshake seemed to be all the confirmation that some fans needed about this budding friendship, as one posted:

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes having their own handshake oh they BESTIES besties🥹☺️ #ChiefsKingdom #taytober pic.twitter.com/66ukFZWgohOctober 22, 2023 See more

Some Swifties noticed some similarities between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ handshake and Travis Kelce’s on-field celebrations, marking it as evidence that the couple is perfect for each other.

Not Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce both doing handshakes at almost the same time 😂 . They are so beautiful together. They really are in love, think alike and act alike. Easily the cutest and most adorable relationship of the century. pic.twitter.com/1oaOr7V0iBOctober 22, 2023 See more

Travis Kelce has always been known to drop a dance move or two on the field — long before Taylor Swift came around — but even he would have to admit he never got the NFL commentators trying to copy his moves. After Swift’s handshake went viral Sunday, it seemed like everybody was getting in on the fun:

THE COMMENTATORS DOING TAYLOR AND BRITTANY’S HANDSHAKE?!?! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/22BT440KfpOctober 22, 2023 See more

Some wondered if Travis Kelce might have been the one to lend Taylor Swift his smooth moves, as if the Eras Tour artist would need help in that department! It is funny, though, how her handshake was very similar to his.

While Taylor Swift was bonding with Brittany Mahomes this weekend, her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour had another big weekend at the box office , and things seem to be progressing just fine between her and Travis Kelce too. In fact, the tight end recently took a pretty big step, moving into a mansion in a gated community in order to have more privacy amid all the attention his new relationship has brought on.

That attention doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, at least as long as Taylor Swift continues to show up at Chiefs games and find fun new ways to bond with the players’ loved ones.