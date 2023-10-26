A Taylor Swift Fan Documented How She Shared A Friendship Bracelet With Travis Kelce, And I’m So Here For It

Before Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship began, the NFL star explained how he attempted to shoot his shot with her earlier in the summer by way of a friendship bracelet. While he said he couldn’t get the jewelry with his number on it to the singer at the Eras Tour, as we all know, that confident gesture eventually paid off. Now, a Swiftie has taken a page out of the football player’s playbook, and she documented how she gifted a fun friendship bracelet to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during a football game.

Earlier in October, Travis Kelce attended the Philadelphia Eagles game against the New York Jets to watch his brother, Jason Kelce, play. This came after he and Swift were seen on SNL and spotted holding hands while out on a date in New York City. So, knowing she had a chance of seeing the two-time Super Bowl champ at his brother’s match in New Jersey, Krissy Lasance made a couple of bracelets, and she got them to Travis. She posted the moment of the tight end receiving the jewelry on TikTok, and the wholesome video went viral (it has 4.6 million views and counting). Check it out:

After the sweet moment of Travis Kelce graciously accepting the bracelets went viral, Krissy Lasance took to TikTok to share how she pulled this off.

She revealed that the bracelet she gave Swift’s rumored boyfriend said “On The Map,” which was a viral meme right when the dating rumors started. She also shared that she gave Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife who was sitting behind Travis on the sidelines, a bracelet that said “WAG Era,” which is a reference to her being part of the wives and girlfriends of the NFL. Overall, they were super creative, however, the real creativity came into play when she explained how she got the handmade items to the football player. She said:

I was sitting on the complete opposite side of the field, but me and this girl in front of me, who I’m blocking [out of the photo] cause privacy, we played Where’s Waldo when we saw that he was there, and we sniped him from all the way across the field. Then I proceeded to go and talk to like ten security guards trying to find where he is and ask them to let me give him a bracelet. They were all so nice, and so kind.

So, let’s break this down, play by play. First of all, this entire situation is iconic, and I’m so here for Taylor Swift’s friendship bracelet tradition continuing outside of the Eras Tour. Secondly, I have so much respect for how much work this woman put into getting Travis Kelce these bracelets. She committed to the bit, and it paid off. You have to give her a round of applause for the hard work and confidence put into making this happen.

Get In On The Eras Tour Tradition (Image credit: Riley Utley) I Made Tons Of Friendship Bracelets For Taylor Swift’s Concert, And Have Some Ideas For The Eras Tour Concert Film

During Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, many celebs took part in the fun friendship bracelet trading tradition. Simu Liu took home a cup full of them and Jennifer Garner’s bracelet game was one point as she showed off her two arms full of them. Travis Kelce also partook in the exchange when he attended one of Swift’s concerts in Kansas City. After making it known that he tried and failed to give one to the singer, the jewelry has become a signature of their relationship.

Overall, Swifties seem to approve of Travis Kelce and his rumored romance with Swift, especially after seeing what a gent he’s been with the singer . And this fan decided to show her adoration of the football player and his reported girlfriend by doing the most Swiftie thing ever – giving him a bracelet. Not only was it bold, but she also made the exchange in a respectful manner, and she didn’t call too much attention to what was going on. Clearly, the tight end got a kick out of it too, which we love to see.