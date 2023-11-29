Travis Kelce Continues To Prove He's The Sweetest By Sharing A 'Gratifying' Moment He Had With A Young Swiftie After Big Win

We’ve seen Travis Kelce be a total gent throughout his relationship with Taylor Swift . Now, he’s once again shown how he’s the sweetest via a “gratifying” moment with a young Swiftie at a Chiefs game. For some context, after Kansas City’s big win, the tight end gave his gloves to a couple of kids, and he later found out that the little girl was a Swiftie. Of course, his reaction was adorable, so let’s talk about it.

While chatting about their game, Jason Kelce brought up that his brother “made a young fan’s day” when he gave her one of his gloves before leaving the field. The Philidelphia Eagles center went on to read a tweet from the father of the young girl which mentioned that the tight end’s actions made his “daughter’s day…month…year!!” Near the end of the tweet, the proud papa also mentioned that they are “#Swifties,” and this was their “first every Chiefs game.” Responding to the sweet post and his brother’s comments, Travis Kelce said with a smile on New Heights :

It was cool. After the game, I always try and give a souvenir to a little one. Those two little ones, the young boy next to her, they were just screaming their tails off trying to get my attention. That’s always one of the gratifying things after a win is being able to celebrate it with the fans, and the kids and everything.

Before sharing this endearing story, the Kelce brothers reacted to the aforementioned tweet, and Travis said he had an inkling the little one was a Taylor Swift fan, saying:

#Swifties. [laughs] I had no idea she was a Swiftie, I might have assumed that she was a Swiftie.

After that, Jason Kelce made a very fair point saying:

I mean, let’s be honest, who’s not a Swiftie at this point?

He’s so right, and I think all of us Swifties are loving the adorable moments Travis Kelce has had with both Swift and her fans. For example, there were many who freaked out and started to love him even more when the tight end sweetly spoke about the pop star and learning to deal with all the attention their relationship gets.

What makes all this even more precious is how kind both Kelce and Swift are with their fans and the younger ones specifically. While Travis gave his gloves to some youngsters at a game, the pop star has a similar moment in her Eras Tour where she’ll give a kid her “22” hat during the Red set.

These moments mixed with the precious interactions they’ve had with each other – Taylor Swift’s “Karma” lyric change and light-up bracelet moment are fantastic examples – really prove that the couple is not only a powerful one, but a super sweet one too.