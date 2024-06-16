Paul Wesley And Justin Bieber Are Celebrity Look-Alikes, And I Love How Ian Somerhalder And His Vampire Diaries Co-Stars Have A Running Joke About It

It’s pretty amusing when you find two celebrities who look enough alike that they get confused for each other. Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood , for example, were flattered to find out people think they resemble each other. Hit Man star Glen Powell, meanwhile, has said he gets confused for This Is Us ’ Justin Hartley . Some comparisons are just too easy not to make, and that’s been the case for Paul Wesley and Justin Bieber. For years people have noted their similarities, and I love that the running joke continues with Wesley’s former co-stars from The Vampire Diaries.

Ian Somerhalder Post Reignites Doppelgänger Conversation

In a recent Instagram post , Ian Somerhalder had everyone drooling over the Salvatore brothers again, when he posted a throwback photo of himself with … Justin Bieber? It was, in fact, the Biebs and not Paul Wesley — who played Damon’s younger brother Stefan on The Vampire Diaries — in the photo, which you can see below:

By posting that photo, Ian Somerhalder appeared to be referencing Justin Bieber and wife Hailey expecting their first child by referring to them in the caption as “two dads hanging out,” but what makes it so hilarious is how much Bieber resembled a young Paul Wesley back then. In fact, plenty of commenters on the photo actually did think it was Wesley, causing a lot of confusion amongst the fans.

The Stefan portrayer himself even weighed in, with Paul Wesley writing:

Ian I think we need to take your phone away at this point.

The best part of this to me is that The Vampire Diaries cast is still recalling this running joke that we first became aware of so many years ago.

The Vampire Diaries Cast Have Joked For Years About Paul Wesley And Justin Bieber

The resemblance between the actor and the “Love Yourself” singer is nothing new. In fact, it drew a lot of attention when it was pointed out by E! News in 2020, and it wasn’t just the fans who agreed. Paul Wesley jokingly confirmed a genetic connection to Justin Bieber when he commented:

He's my son.

Nina Dobrev, who co-starred on The Vampire Diaries with Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder, took it a step further when she tagged the Stefan actor in her own comment, saying:

our love child

That was already enough to send TVD fans into fits three years after the beloved CW show ended its run, but Paul Wesley had one more response, seemingly reaching out to their son, aka Justin Bieber, to say:

#proudparents #wemissyouson #callusback