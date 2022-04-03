Pete Davidson Finally Made His Return To SNL, But It Wasn't What I Would Have Guessed

Just days after an apparent cease-fire was declared in Kanye West’s social media “Civil War” against Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, the comedian returned to Saturday Night Live for the first time in over a month. He wasn’t behind the Weekend Update desk, though, or taking part in sketches with guest host Jerrod Carmichael. The King of Staten Island actor, rather, was shown rapping with Chris Redd about the all-important decision of choosing a Netflix movie.

Pete Davidson has been missing from SNL since the NBC sketch comedy returned from a hiatus in February. His absence, however, had nothing to do with his recent social media drama with Kanye West , as the actor has begun filming his new horror/thriller The Home . It’s possible Davidson wasn’t actually on set when the cast went live from New York, as the “Short-Ass Movie” clip was a pre-taped portion. Check out the amusing video below:

It’s funny because it’s true, right? Pete Davidson and Chris Redd’s rap calling for more movies under two hours also featured the night’s musical guest Gunna and Simon Rex (aka Dirt Nasty), who looked way too good recreating Jim Varney’s Ernest movie covers. Not only did Davidson make mention of the nearly three-hour blockbuster The Batman, he pondered why Sex and the City 2 had to be longer than Jurassic Park. However, he defended The King of Staten Island’s run time of two-plus hours.

The call for a short-ass movie is certainly one that can be appreciated by buddy Scott Disick. Pete Davidson shared a video from “boyz night” recently that showed Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and a couple of other friends had fallen asleep watching The King of Comedy. Britney Spears even found the situation relatable, and she didn’t even know who Disick and Davidson were !

It seemed like the comedian might have been making reference to that night in the “Short-Ass Movie” sketch when said:

We tried to watch the movie Heat while we was hanging at my house, but barely 20 minutes in, my boys were drooling on the couch.

Different movie, sure, but quite a familiar scenario! Pete Davidson’s Saturday Night Live return came shortly after Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West reportedly squashed the social media feud he’d launched against Kardashian’s boyfriend. For the sake of his and Kim’s four children, the rapper said he was going to “go away somewhere to get better.”

The announcement came after weeks of multiple Instagram posts that called Kim Kardashian out for co-parenting issues and made threats against Pete Davidson, including in lyrics for his song “Eazy” and an accompanying video. Ye’s behavior ended up getting him cut from the Grammy performance lineup and suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after using a racial slur against Trevor Noah.