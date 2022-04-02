How Kanye West Allegedly Ended His Social Media Feud With Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson

For several weeks now, a very public dispute involving Kanye West, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has been playing out. On the one side, West has criticized the mother of his four kids for allowing TikTok use and has taken to visualizing harm against the SNL alum in a diss track/music video. Kardashian in turn publicly admonished the rapper via Instagram for making their personal issues public, but the much more private Davidson had an altogether different approach (as seen through recent leaked text messages). Apparently, though, it’s all over now because West allegedly made the decision to end the social media feud for good.

Curiously, the reported raising of the white flag comes only after some major consequences befell Kanye West. He was not only suspended by Instagram for a 24-hour period but also cut from the upcoming Grammy’s performance lineup due to his online behavior (despite being up for a few awards himself). Nevertheless, a source for Page Six claims that West is ending the feud with others in mind and supposedly told as much to his ex Kim Kardashian. They revealed:

For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.

It isn’t readily evident what the plans are to seemingly “get better” for the 44-year-old, who is widely known to have bipolar disorder. In the past, he has lamented purported threats to hold him under a 51/50 yet also admitted in his Thanksgiving Day prayer last year that coming on and off his bipolar medications played into the downfall of his marriage. Ye’s representative only confirmed to the outlet that he is indeed pursuing a new tact for the future, saying,

At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.

The now-infamous feud has drawn quite a few outside opinions in its short period. Several public figures like James Gunn and Kaley rallied to Pete Davidson’s defense amidst what the "Jesus Walks" performer was calling a “civil war” of sorts. However, the rapper's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox – who could be currently in the running for the Real Housewives of New York reboot – has defended Ye as “harmless.” Likewise, Shaquille O’Neal weighed in, too, and actually deemed Davidson a “monster” for those leaked text messages.

As of the time of this writing, Kanye West’s Instagram account continues to be defunct, two weeks after the 24-hour suspension lifted. So perhaps, he is taking the public outcry and private repercussions leveled against him more seriously. Only time will tell, but maybe Hulu's The Kardashians can shed some light on the situation further. Tune in to the show when it premieres on April 14 as part of the 2022 TV schedule!