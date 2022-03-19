How Kim Kardashian Allegedly Feels About Kanye West’s Recent Instagram Suspension

For the past several weeks, Kanye West’s increasingly vocal social media posts have set off a chain reaction of events. First, it was the promotion of his slightly aggressive Pete Davidson diss song and music video, a declaration of civil war, then more provocation in leaked text messages, and finally, reported usage of a racial slur against Trevor Noah. The chaotic situation would ultimately result in Instagram suspending the rapper’s account for 24 hours on March 17 and, supposedly, his ex-wife has some thoughts about the move.

Amidst the enforced radio silence of Kanye West’s Instagram (claimed by the company to be the result of bullying/hate speech user violations), his recent ex-girlfriend Julia Fox would come to his defense, saying that he wasn’t an actual threat to others. But apparently, Kim Kardashian found the decision fitting given her own issues with the 44-year-old father of her four children. A source for People shared:

Kim found the suspension to be fair, but her reaction wasn't very dramatic. She didn't make a big deal out of it and joked that she needed a break for a day. All of Kanye's posts have been exhausting for her though.

They continued that the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is “trying her best to stay positive” and remain focused on her kids and the Pete Davidson relationship. (She and the SNL alum have in fact lately gone Instagram official themselves, with Davidson even immortalizing their romance in (Yellowstone-like) tattoo form.) For his part, Ye hasn’t yet reacted to the suspension, which has now been lifted. But all the posts on his Instagram account have been deleted, again.

The recent report on Kim Kardashian’s thoughts about her ex-husband ironically materialized in the wake of the reality star singing a different tune on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. (Although, the daytime talk show interview was presumably taped before Kanye West’s Insta suspension.) DeGeneres pointed out that Kardashian is always “protecting” him, despite West’s controversial personality. She responded to the host that she wanted to emulate how her parents handled their divorce, saying:

I think that’s just who I am, and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship. So I’m always just hopeful, and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. I just try to—as hard as it can be sometimes—I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids. Take the high road.

Yet, lately, the SKIMS CEO couldn’t seemingly take the high road any longer after her ex’s remarks about her co-parenting skills. She instead took to calling out Ye on her own social media, particularly for how he claims he’s not allowed to see their kids.

Only time will tell if Kanye West’s feed goes defunct following all the drama – as it has in the past. Regardless, Insta has given fair warning already: if he continues to violate their policies, more consequences will follow. Clearly, though, Kim Kardashian and fam aren’t against talking about him on their new reality series (which is already teasing some massive moments) that's slated to be added to Hulu’s pantheon of original shows on April 14.