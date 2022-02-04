Kanye West Calls Out Kim Kardashian Over Dispute Involving Daughter North And TikTok

Kanye West has been open over the past several weeks about not feeling as if he has much control as a parent during his divorce. In a tell-all interview, he spoke out about feeling like there’s been a barrier between himself and his kids due to Kim Kardashian’s security team, but now it seems as if there’s a new subject incurring his ire: TikTok.

After Kim Kardashian posted a video featuring she and Ye’s daughter North, the rapper took to Instagram to talk about how uncomfortable Kim allowing their kid to take part in social media moments like these makes him. He called out his ex and their impending divorce proceedings specifically on Instagram, noting,

Seemingly, there have been some tense moments on the co-parenting front for a while now. In March of last year, it sounded as if Kanye West was the person who was communicating with his ex via his security team . Cut to 2022, and West said that he had to send his cousins to talk to Kim, because she’s been making him stop at the security gate when he picks up or drops off the kids. If both of these reports are true, it seems that communication has continually been a push and pull for the exes. Recently, this particular pain point has gone viral, and other celebrities like Shaq have even weighed in.

Meanwhile, in the lengthy Hollywood Unlocked interview, Kanye West had already spoken out about not really digging the TikTok stuff. He said he’d sent his cousins to talk to Kim about not really liking North wearing makeup and appearing on the platform, so it’s clear it’s been on his mind for a while before his post this week. He said:

Tell her security’s not going to be between me and my kids and also tell her, ‘Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok. Don’t have her on TikTok at all if I don’t approve that.’ And I said it after it was done without me knowing and then it happened again. So I feel it’s some poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this, like, crazy narrative. To say someone is crazy is trying to take the power away and get people to not pay attention to me...

It’s not uncommon for Kim Kardashian to post video footage or pictures of her kids on Instagram, TikTok or other social channels, but from what Kanye West said previously, his “expectation” is that the two are going to co-parent without “playing these little games.”

Meanwhile, whether or not parents show their kids on social media is a topic of conversation that gets hashed out all the time, and not just by couples in the middle of divorces. Some are more casual about sharing footage of their babies, while others choose to keep their kids off of social or hide their faces, with Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger being a prime examples of the latter. Some celebrity parents, including Gwyneth Paltrow, have older children and a policy to ask before they share. There’s no one way to do things, but Kim and Kanye’s split has been particularly public and amidst that, it seems TikTok may have inadvertently become a battleground.