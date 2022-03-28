After Social Media Squabbles, Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Played Nice At Saint’s Soccer Game

Things were definitely looking up on the co-parenting front for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West , who were pictured together with their kids at Saint’s soccer game this weekend. It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for the couple, with Ye going on multiple social media rants about their shared custody agreement and making multiple threats (via his music) directed at the reality star’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. However the couple put aside their differences, at least for a couple of hours, and stood together in support of their older son Saint for a weekend soccer game.

In photos obtained by TMZ , the Donda rapper was shown standing next to his ex-wife, who sat in a chair on the sideline, cheering on their son. Though the exes reportedly didn’t interact with each other very much, there was no sign of tension between Kim and Ye, who was recently suspended from Instagram for violating policies on hate speech, bullying, and harassment. Kanye West was in 100% Proud Dad mode, sporting a big smile as he cheered and kneeled down to film his son on the field.

Co-parenting has been at the center of a lot of the former couple’s issues, with Kanye West speaking out against his oldest daughter North being on TikTok and asking for an apology from the Kardashian family after he was not invited to daughter Chicago’s birthday party. The rapper made a number of claims, including that Kim Kardashian made him take a drug test , was watched by security as he tried to play with his son and that the Skims founder wouldn’t allow him to take his kids to a basketball game in Chicago.

Kim Kardashian has seemingly tried to keep their struggles private, but she did clap back that he needed to “stop with this narrative” after Ye talked about being “allowed” to see his daughter more than a week prior to his comments. She responded that he had just picked up the kids for school that morning.

Not present at the Kardashian/West family outing was, not surprisingly, Pete Davidson. Kim’s boyfriend also endured weeks of Instagram comments that were posted and then deleted by Kanye West, who threatened Davidson in the song lyrics for “Eazy,” then released a video that depicted the Saturday Night Live comedian as a clay figure who was kidnapped and beheaded by the rapper.

The Meet Cute actor also appeared to be taking the high road by not responding to Ye’s posts, but sources alleged that the comedian just found the whole situation including the music video “hysterical.” That changed, however, after more disparaging comments about Kim Kardashian’s parenting finally caused Pete Davidson to defend his woman, according to a leaked text conversation between the two men. In the exchange the comedian called his girlfriend “the best mother,” but then taunted Kanye West by saying he was “in bed with your wife.”

Things don’t seem to be slowing down between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who have been dating since her October appearance on SNL. The actor has already gotten multiple tattoos in honor of his girlfriend, including a branding of Kim’s name on his chest. Hopefully this weekend’s family outing was a sign that the former couple is finding a way to move forward peacefully. Kanye West isn’t going anywhere either, and after all, he will be living just across the street .