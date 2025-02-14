Photos Of Taylor Swift Being Accompanied To The Bathroom At The Super Bowl Are Going Viral, And Fans Feel Bad She's Living In A 'Fishbowl'

Taylor Swift lives under a magnifying glass. A lot of the time, when she goes out in public, said public knows about it and is obsessed with everything that has to do with it. The attention goes far beyond Swift’s projects , and people are infatuated with her personal life too. So, when she was at the Super Bowl supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce , she was photographed leaving the bathroom with her security guard behind her. Now, fans feel bad about the sheer amount of attention this got.

During Super Bowl weekend, all eyes were on the Eagles and Chiefs, however, a lot were on Swift too. For example, she and Kelce were mobbed in New Orleans after a date night , and she was booed at the game when she showed up on the jumbotron. Images of her leaving the bathroom with her security guard trailing behind her made the rounds too.

That seemed to be a point of interest and contention for Swifties. Like Saquon Barkley’s thoughts about Swift being booed , many Swifties were off-put and confused by these images making the rounds, as it highlights the “fishbowl” the pop star lives in. For example, after @aloi_asaf posted the photos, @55Michaelson responded with the following comment:

Poor Tay. She's living in a fishbowl for the rest of her life.

Some were commenting about the "Fortnight" singer taking her bodyguard with her to the restroom as well, implying that it’s odd. However, others pointed out that she probably has to because of the intense attention that’s on her at basically all times. To that point, @tishthepamseason wrote:

my thing is - we should not even know this information. why do we have a photo of it. why are people standing outside the bathroom taking pictures of her. her security has to go to these lengths BECAUSE of people like this.

Others realized how difficult it might be for Swift to go places like the bathroom because of these photos. Many celebrities have stories about being approached by fans in restrooms, and I imagine situations like this would be even more heightened for the "Lavender Haze" singer. @ElaineGilmarti pointed that too by writing:

Can you imagine all the people who would swarm her in the bathroom if she didn't have security. I never really thought about it untilnthat picture dropped.

Many Swifties used a lot of exclamation points to convey their annoyance about those criticizing the pop star for taking her security to the bathroom, and they sympathized with the situation she was in. For example, @daliaverse wrote:

People asking why Taylor needs Drew when she goes to the restroom while they post a picture of her going out the restroom!!! THIS IS WHY!!! This is why she needs her security everywhere she goes!!! because people don’t respect her privacy!!! Especially her own fans…

While Swifties are interested in Swift’s life, it’s also clear that many of them do not want to invade her privacy. We just want to know what she wants us to know. So, seeing images like this one is jarring and a bit unsettling, as @thedelicatepoet wrote:

Taking a picture of someone stepping out the toilet is weird behavior even if it’s for celebrity, posting this picture isn’t less weird, in fact it normalizes invading Taylor’s but we’re not ready for this conversation.

It’s sad that this kind of invasive attention is something the “Lover” singer has to deal with on a regular basis. This isn’t the only example of her privacy being invaded, there are countless other ones – including what happened at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding . It’s nice to know, though, that Swift and her team know how to handle these situations.

Also, thankfully she has fans who know boundaries, respect her privacy, and are ready to tell others “You Need To Calm Down.”