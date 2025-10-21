Jennifer Aniston Knows The Whole Internet Saw Her Met Gala Comments. How She Says It’s An Example Of ‘Misconstrued’ Rumors That Run Around About Her

Everyone, of course, knows Jennifer Aniston mainly because of her “lifetime commitment” to being a star of Friends, but when you’re as famous as The Morning Show star has been for the past three decades, people also think they know a lot of other stuff about you. The 2025 TV schedule star recently made some comments about why she’s never been to the uber-expensive and exclusive Met Gala that made some waves, but she’s now opened up about how it’s another time her words were “misconstrued.”

For everything we know about Jennifer Aniston that she’s confirmed, we might have even more info that’s either been assumed (like her reported new romance with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis), blown out of proportion, or completely made up.

During a recent chat with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, he noted the finding that Aniston has been on enough tabloid covers during her years of fame for her to appear on one every day for the next five years. When he asked Courteney Cox’s bestie if she’d ever considered just never doing press again, Aniston answered in the affirmative, and added that her comments being taken wrong is one reason. She continued:

Even recently something came out, referring to a question that was asked about The Met Ball. Why haven’t you been to the Met Ball? The answer was simply, ‘I dunno, it intimidates me. It’s not my thing.’ Period.

The interview she’s talking about happened with Glamour Magazine, where she was asked why she’s never attended The Met Gala and responded by noting that despite being invited (and seemingly more than once) she doesn’t go because the event “overwhelms” her and she gets “nervous.” Plus, she's more of a "jeans and flip-flops and tank top kind of girl."

While that seems like a simple enough answer that most of us could understand, it was quickly spun into reports that said Aniston could be banned from future guest lists because Vogue boss Anna Wintour might see her words as an “insult.” As the star said:

Then an elaborate answer was created out of it. It’s just, things will always get misconstrued. But I always go into a conversation really happy to have the conversation, and it used to be even more so, because I hadn’t been burned.

There are very few people who can understand the pressures of being interviewed, and then having what you say in good faith taken the wrong way or even being outright misquoted. But, I think most of us can see that situations like that would lead to stars like Aniston feeling that they’d “been burned” in one way or another, and thinking that simply removing the “doing press” part of their already stressful gig would be for the best.

Luckily, not only does the star have buddies like Gwyneth Paltrow and Sandra Bullock to swap advice and gossip with, but she’s totally comfortable doing interviews whenever the situation feels really “safe” like it did when she appeared on the podcast. I mean, we gotta get our Jen fix somehow, right?