Free Britney Spears Leader Responds To Kevin Federline Asking Them To Reunite To ‘Save’ The Singer

Britney Spears is the undisputed Princess of Pop, and has made countless headlines over the years... largely related to her personal life. While her divorce from Sam Asghari happened a few years ago, now her ex Kevin Federline is making allegations about her in his book. And after the former backup dancer told the #FreeBritney movement to return in order to "save" her, one leader of the group has responded.

The Free Britney movement lasted for years, related to the singer's former conservatorship. Federline's memoir You Thought You Knew had been making headlines related what he wrote about Spears, including making an allegation that she wielded a knife around the house, scaring her kids in the process. After another excerpt asked Free Britney to reunite, former director of communications Pilar Vigneaux spoke to The Post (via Page Six) about where the group stands. She said:

The heads of the movement don’t meet anymore, we don’t talk anymore. We were so burned out.

Honestly, can you blame them? Free Britney was a movement that lasted a long time, way before the mainstream media eventually got on board. So now that Britney's conservatorship has ended, it would make sense if they were burned out and eventually disbanded.

While Nicki Minaj has defended Spears, the Free Britney movement hasn't stepped in to comment on Spears' current feud with her ex. Later in her same comments, Vigneaux shared more about why the group split, offering:

You have no idea how much we worked on this. We sent a press release every other week. We were reading the court documents, we were going to the court in LA. Once she was free … we just dismembered. The movement broke because half of the [leaders] thought she was really free and the other half thought she was not.

Of course, the way Kevin Federline has written about Spears might encourage fans to one again get behind the "Toxic" singer. Her reps claim Federline is just trying to profit off her name, especially since their kids are grown and child support payments are no longer in the picture.

What Kevin Federline Wrote About The Free Britney Movement.

Kevin Federline maintains that he's not trying to make money off of Britney, and instead wants to tell his story via the new memoir. In addition to his allegations about Spears wielding a knife around the house, his comments about the Free Britney movement also went viral. They read:

All those people who put so much effort into [#FreeBritney] should now put the same energy into the ‘Save Britney’ movement. Because this is no longer about freedom. It’s about survival.

Smart money says this is only one viral quote about Spears which will make the rounds online as a result of Federline's new book. With the global pop star already the subject of so much speculation and criticism, one can only imagine how she feels about her ex-husband's writing.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You Thought You Knew is out now, as is Britney's memoir The Woman in Me.