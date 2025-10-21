Free Britney Spears Leader Responds To Kevin Federline Asking Them To Reunite To ‘Save’ The Singer
K Fed keeps making headlines over his comments about Britney.
Britney Spears is the undisputed Princess of Pop, and has made countless headlines over the years... largely related to her personal life. While her divorce from Sam Asghari happened a few years ago, now her ex Kevin Federline is making allegations about her in his book. And after the former backup dancer told the #FreeBritney movement to return in order to "save" her, one leader of the group has responded.
The Free Britney movement lasted for years, related to the singer's former conservatorship. Federline's memoir You Thought You Knew had been making headlines related what he wrote about Spears, including making an allegation that she wielded a knife around the house, scaring her kids in the process. After another excerpt asked Free Britney to reunite, former director of communications Pilar Vigneaux spoke to The Post (via Page Six) about where the group stands. She said:
Honestly, can you blame them? Free Britney was a movement that lasted a long time, way before the mainstream media eventually got on board. So now that Britney's conservatorship has ended, it would make sense if they were burned out and eventually disbanded.
While Nicki Minaj has defended Spears, the Free Britney movement hasn't stepped in to comment on Spears' current feud with her ex. Later in her same comments, Vigneaux shared more about why the group split, offering:
Of course, the way Kevin Federline has written about Spears might encourage fans to one again get behind the "Toxic" singer. Her reps claim Federline is just trying to profit off her name, especially since their kids are grown and child support payments are no longer in the picture.
What Kevin Federline Wrote About The Free Britney Movement.
Kevin Federline maintains that he's not trying to make money off of Britney, and instead wants to tell his story via the new memoir. In addition to his allegations about Spears wielding a knife around the house, his comments about the Free Britney movement also went viral. They read:
Smart money says this is only one viral quote about Spears which will make the rounds online as a result of Federline's new book. With the global pop star already the subject of so much speculation and criticism, one can only imagine how she feels about her ex-husband's writing.
You Thought You Knew is out now, as is Britney's memoir The Woman in Me.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
