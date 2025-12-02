There’s Been A Lot Of Chatter From Diddy And Others About That Netflix Doc, But How Do The Actual Jurors Feel About The Verdict?

Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which is produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, tracks the Bad Boy Records founder’s success in the music industry and eventual arrest and incarceration. In the lead-up to the four-part docuseries’ release, there was a back-and-forth between Combs’ camp and Jackson and his collaborators regarding the means by which the show was made. All the while, the now-released doc features interviews with two jurors from Combs’ sex-trafficking trial, and they share the rationale that ultimately impacted the verdict.

A Pair Of Jurors From Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Sex-Trafficking Trial Speak Out

The Reckoning director Alexandria Stapleton spoke with Jurors 160 and 75. A millennial woman, Juror 160 explained in doc that she was aware of Combs due to being part of the generation that “grew up listening to the music that he was involved in.” Like other jurors, 160 saw the 2016 hotel footage of Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. While she took issue with the incident, the unnamed juror pointed out that the rapper’s actions didn’t correlate with one of the specific charges he was facing:

[His actions are] unforgivable, honestly. He can’t beat that small girl like that, the way he did…. You can say he was a terrible person, but domestic violence wasn’t one of the charges.

After being arrested in September 2024, Sean Combs was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy (or RICO) and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs, via his legal team, denied wrongdoing at the time. His case ultimately took place from May to July 2025 and ended with a mixed verdict, which saw Combs convicted on two counts of the prostitution-related offense and acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking (which were the more severe charges). Juror 160 admitted to having a feel that blowback would ensue:

When we were in the deliberation room, and we’ve come to an agreement, and we’re only saying that he’s guilty for these two counts, my words exactly were, ‘Oh S-H-I-T.’

In terms of the rationale behind the verdict, Juror 75 – an older man who apparently had “absolutely zero” prior knowledge of Diddy – shared another perspective. He spoke to the nature of the “Victory” rapper’s relationship with Cassie, saying he was “confused” by the two reportedly being engaged in violent situations and eventually patching things up. The man surmised that “if you don’t like something, you completely get out” and that a person “cannot have it both ways.” He now feels justice was “100 percent” served.

Months After The Case, There’s A Conflict Regarding This Diddy Docuseries

As Netflix subscription holders take in the jurors’ comments and Sean Combs: The Reckoning as a whole, there remains a debate over how the show came together. One particular point of contention is in regard to how Alexandria Stapleton, 50 Cent and co. obtained the personal footage of Combs for the doc, which was recorded days before his 2024 arrest. Combs’ team released a statement this week, with which it accused the creative team of stealing the footage, which the rapper allegedly recorded for his own purposes.

Stapleton, however, asserted that she and her team “obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights.” The veteran documentarian also said she and her partners “moved heaven and earth” to conceal the identity of the filmmaker responsible for the b-roll. On top of all this, Fiddy has also denied claims that his lengthy beef with Diddy factored into his decision to make the documentary in the first place.

Right now, Sean Combs remains incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix and is serving out the remainder of his four-year prison sentence. As The Reckoning continues to spark conversations and viewer interest, it remains to be seen if Combs’ team might take legal action against the producers and/or Netflix as a whole.