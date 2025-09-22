I Asked Big Brother's Lauren Domingue If She Wanted To Burn People's Games Like Kelley Did On Her Way Out, And She Surprised Me With Her Response
Lauren spoke out about her exit.
Big Brother Season 27 is in its final stages, and nothing could be more indicative of it than the latest double eviction. Kelley Jorgensen and Lauren Domingue were both shown the door, and they made their exits in two very different ways. Kelley decided to burn current HOH Vince Panaro and their previous alliance, while Lauren exited with pleasantries. That said, does she wish she'd been more like Kelley?
While taking a break from watching Big Brother online, I submitted a question for Lauren to answer before she left for the jury house. While Lauren left with grace, she confessed that following in Kelley's footsteps by burning Vince and others did cross her mind. As she put it:
It felt as though Lauren hinted at where her jury vote is headed, should Keanu Soto and Morgan Pope make it to the end. That said, it currently only looks like one of those is going to make it to the end, as Keanu is likely headed out the door in the Final Five after losing the veto to Morgan. I've had Morgan at the top of my list to win since the jury phase started weeks ago, so I totally agree with Lauren.
Anyone watching the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription should know, however, that Lauren was never likely to fly off the handle and expose anyone's game. She was quiet through most of the game, even at the most dramatic moments, and explained why she would ultimately never expose anyone's game before leaving:
In the end, Lauren wasn't willing to be mean to someone because she didn't want to be treated that way. It points out a fundamental flaw in her game throughout Big Brother Season 27, as she always struggled to separate game strategy from how she'd operate in her everyday life. A big example would be her refusal to lie, even during her Week 9 Head of Household, when it made her intention to get Morgan out so obvious.
Lauren will now join the jury house with Kelley, Rachel Reilly, and Will Williams, all of whom will help decide the winner of Big Brother 27. If Lauren is going to make a decision based on honesty, I think there's a good chance she's not going to vote for her former "Number One" Vince now that he's betrayed her for the final time.
What I'm interested in seeing is if Lauren would actually give Morgan a vote to win Big Brother, considering they were at odds the entirety of their season. Vince and Morgan's relationship, which fans have dubbed the "Cheatmance," prevented the two women from getting any closer in the game because they both believed they had a Final Two with Vince.
Fortunately, we don't have a ton of time to wait and see how the votes for any Final Two candidate will go, as Big Brother's Season 27 finale is set to air on CBS on September 28th. Stick with CinemaBlend in the meantime as we continue to chronicle the game, and see who ends up winning $750,000.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
