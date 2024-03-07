Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott Reveals He’s Been On TV 14 Years And Still Gets The Same Question All The Time

Drew and Jonathan Scott, of Property Brothers fame, have done quite well for themselves during the past decade plus. Not only have they been bonafide HGTV stars with a number of spinoff shows like Celebrity IOU (which makes celebs cry all the time) and Brother vs. Brother, but they also have successful home decor/design lines and are famous enough to do things like guest star on Girls5eva (despite being “bad” on camera when they began their own show). But, Jonathan just revealed that after 14 years on TV, he still gets the same question all the time.

What Question Does Jonathan Scott Still Get After 14 Years Of Property Brothers?

OK, the answer to this one is sorta easy. The Scott brothers, after all, are twins and have probably spent their entire lives setting people straight about which is which. While their mom said she can tell them apart because Jonathan uses “bigger words,” apparently it’s not just being able to tell the brothers apart that gets to some folks, but also remembering their names:

Ooooh! The potential problems of having a surname that’s also a popular first name, amiright? It never would have occurred to me that this would be an issue, but once I think about it, it does make some sense, though it must suck that people constantly forget what Jonathan’s name even is.

For one thing, when thinking about the Scott brothers (who considered some very different names for their first HGTV series ), Drew’s name always comes first, and I believe they are usually introduced on talk shows and other programs as “Drew and Jonathan Scott” when making joint appearances. So, his brother’s name is just kinda cemented in everyone’s head better. Aside from that, as I’ve already done a couple of times in this article, I’m sure people refer to them as “the Scott brothers” pretty often, and that keeps their last name fresh in the minds of fans, as well.

Personally, though I’ve been paying attention to the duo for quite some time, I can only tell them apart when Drew has a full beard, or when I see Jonathan with his fiancée, Zooey Deschanel . Either of those things changes, and I’m out of luck until someone uses a first name.