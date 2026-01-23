Luke Grimes Revealed One Thing He Thought They Were 'Done' With (But I'm Happy It’s Back In The Yellowstone Spinoff)

Kayce Dutton is about to get back in the saddle as his spinoff, Marshals , premieres on the 2026 TV schedule . That means Luke Grimes will put his cowboy hat back on, he’ll share the screen once again with some Yellowstone stars, and he’ll return to work in law enforcement. Speaking of law enforcement, it turns out the actor thought his character’s return to that line of work was “kind of crazy.” However, I’m here for it.

It’s worth noting that Marshals will serve as the first spinoff that shows us what the characters have been doing since the end of Yellowstone . So, when Kayce returns to our screen, we’ll get our first update about his life since he and Beth figured out what to do with the ranch. He’ll be doing a new job while raising his son, too, and it’s the new job that kind of surprised Grimes, as he told MTV :

It feels very comfortable, you know, because I've been playing him for eight years. I know the guy pretty well. But everything else is new. It's a whole new cast, a whole new world. He's got a whole new job. You know? He's got a badge again, which is kind of crazy, thought we were done with that. But it's good, man.

For a bit of context, during some of Yellowstone (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription ), Kayce served as the livestock commissioner. He had a badge, and his job was to help deal with legal issues regarding livestock and wildlife. Now, he’ll have a badge again, but this time as a Marshal.

That return to this line of work seemed to surprise Grimes, and I’d assume it’s because Kayce wasn’t fond of his job as the commissioner at all. However, I actually think this is a great move.

Personally, I’ve been dying to learn more about Kayce’s past in the military. I’ve always had a bone to pick with Kayce’s story , too, because that past and his trauma were never explored to their full potential on Yellowstone. I think that giving him this new badge is the perfect way to actually dive into all this history that I’ve been wanting to learn about for years, while also giving Grimes the opportunity to tell brand new stories centered around the youngest Dutton sibling.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

If you are looking for the Yellowstone universe (with the exception of Yellowstone), you'll need Paramount+. Plans start at $7.99 per month, and you'll be able to watch everything from 1923 to the newest series, Marshals.

Plus, the job is inherently action-packed, which means we’re in for an intense and entertaining journey with Marshals. The show will see Luke Grimes’ character become a marshal and join a crew made up of entirely new characters. Meanwhile, some Yellowstone staples will return , too, which will help strengthen the bond between the flagship show and this new spinoff. Overall, this series feels like a fresh take on the Western world we know and love, and I can’t wait to watch it.

Now, to see what Kayce does with this new badge, you can catch the premiere of Marshals on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. You’ll also be able to stream the episodes the next day with a Paramount+ subscription . In the meantime, you can go see Kayce with a badge by watching Yellowstone on Peacock.