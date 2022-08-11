Real Housewives Fans Focusing On Teresa Giudice's $10,000 Wedding Hair May Have Missed Her Veil's Special Details

The Internet has been ablaze with hot takes ever since photos began trickling out of reality star Teresa Giudice and her now-second husband Luis Ruelas on their August 6 wedding day. For the most part, her Real Housewives fanbase has been roasting her mega up-do hairstyle she chose for the momentous occasion, which reportedly cost a cool $10,000 to accomplish in full. But if you were focusing completely on the wedding hair, you might’ve actually missed the bride’s veil and its special details.

Heavy spoke exclusively with the fashion designer behind the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum’s lavish look on her big day, Mark Zunino. He confirmed that the veil itself is in fact a tribute to Teresa Giudice’s late parents, who died in 2017 and 2020, respectively, and whom Giudice was famously very close to. The designer and star ultimately decided to embroider three hearts in commemoration, along with the Italian phrase “Sempre Insieme” which means “Always Together.”

Here are some fan grabs of the touching familial acknowledgment, ICYMI:

It's a sweet nod to Antonia and Giacinto Gorga. The matriarch and patriarch of the family were a staple themselves on many seasons of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Sadly, Teresa Giudice would later lament both on and off the show about how having to go to prison for fraud in 2015 took away precious time she could’ve spent with her parents in their final years. But clearly, she’s found ways to still feel close to them during her big life moments. The designer also added,

She told me that everything in her life happens in threes, and with the number 3, thus three pink hearts were embroidered over her heart and three ‘3’s’ were embroidered down the inside of her bodice. All of the elements were designed to help inspire a fantastic future filled with ‘love, love, love’ which Teresa always says.

Teresa Giudice’s four daughters with her ex-husband Joe were also very close to their grandparents, who they affectionately called “nonna” and “nonno.” At the wedding reception, the girls gave a toast and 21-year-old Gia Giudice paid tribute to them in that moment. Check out the BTS clip below:

It’s a beautiful reminder to keeps loved ones close while we still have the opportunity to do so. And not even wild hairstyles and wedding cakes – to not ignore the outrageous groom’s cake that Teresa Giudice had prepared for Luis Ruelas – can upstage that. Although the cake in question, as well as the martini glass girls and greeters on stilts, puts an entirely new meaning to “go big or go home.” As I like to say, you only get married for your second time once.

Yet, there were some who were notably absent from the shindig, i.e. Teresa Giudice’s brother and his wife Melissa Gorga. There have been rumors running amok that Giudice got into a major argument while filming Season 13 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey with her co-star/sister-in-law Melissa over the latter allegedly cheating. Giudice has fanned rumors like that about other castmates in seasons past, and it’s no secret that the siblings have had their differences previously, too, to put it mildly. However, Joe Gorga has only responded to the hoopla by posting cryptic messages on social media.

There’s no release date as of yet for Season 13, but it’s expected sometime in early 2023. Which is too far away if you ask me. We won’t see the Teresa Giudice-Luis Ruelas wedding on-screen because they supposedly didn’t want to film it for Bravo. Nevertheless, it’s looking like we’ll see another major Giudice family feud…