Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice On Whether Her And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Will Be Filmed For The Show

It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey fame. After serving out time in prison for their joint federal fraud charges, she and former husband Joe finalized their divorce in 2020. Only a few months prior to, the reality star met the supposed real love of her life in Luis Ruelas. The two ultimately got engaged last October and, now, Giudice has shared whether their upcoming wedding will be filmed for her Bravo show.

Thanks to fellow franchise star Ramona Singer, the beans were actually spilled last month about the when and where particulars of the nuptials: Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on August 6. Season 13 of the RHONJ will still be filming around the same time which, naturally, has led to assumptions that Teresa Giudice will adhere to the long Real Housewives tradition of a grandiose wedding episode – with perhaps a little drama on the side. However, when recently speaking to Page Six, the bride-to-be was emphatic that her and Luis Ruelas’ wedding is “definitely not” going to be on the next season.

We can’t exactly blame her for foregoing such an undertaking. While the mother of four daughters didn’t explain the reasoning behind the decision, it’s pretty obvious that her relationship already didn’t fare well in the last season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. There was quite a lot of controversial chatter in fact about Luis Ruelas, with co-star Margaret Josephs and others bringing up several disturbing allegations about the businessman, including accusations of domestic violence with previous partners. Meanwhile, fans continue to question whether Ruelas is just using his partner to be on TV.

The Bravo alum certainly didn’t appreciate the talk about her now-fiancé – and even blamed Margaret Josephs for tipping off the press to what she sees as only rumors about him. Their beef over the situation got violent during the infamous couple’s trip to Nashville in Season 12. They actually won “Best Fight” in a reality show at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards for it, but Teresa Giudice has hinted that their friendship might be permanently irreparable as a result of the tense argument.

Nevertheless, the wedding ceremony being featured on TV isn’t totally out of the question. When asked if there might be a standalone special for the big day, Teresa Giudice only told the outlet: “I don’t know. We’ll see.” Her sister-in-law/co-star, Melissa Gorga, likewise had said that she “can’t imagine it not being filmed” in some capacity. The Real Housewives franchise has done as much several times in the past, such as Kandi’s Wedding and Tamra’s O.C. Wedding. (Bravo’s Scheana Shay has said lately that her official wedding to Brock Davies could be filmed as a Vanderpump Rules special, too.)

The New Jersey star added that she’s “getting nervous” about her upcoming walk down the aisle. The extensive planning to make sure everything will “go well” is apparently the impetus behind the nerves – not any doubts about Luis Ruelas. She explained that she’s “excited” to become his wife and of course, for their European honeymoon together.

Whether the ceremony is seen on-screen or not, Season 13 is still expected to be another doozy. The same cast has reportedly returned yet again and with past infidelity coming to light, parental health problems surfacing and just all-around bad blood afoot… well, us fans know the stage is already set for even more wild storylines. And I think we know who isn't getting a wedding invite from Teresa Giudice...

