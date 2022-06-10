Teresa Giudice Gets Honest About Her Real Housewives Of New Jersey Journey, But Fans Can't Stop Roasting Her Outfit

No Bravo star has arguably put their life more out there for public consumption than Teresa Giudice. Over the last 13 years on Real Housewives of New Jersey, she’s been seen as the short-fuse table flipper, a New York Times best-selling author, and a convicted felon who did actual prison time. Giudice spoke about her wild journey at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 5, but fans had more to say about the outfit she decided to wear that night. And they roasted her as a result.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was not only a presenter for the MTV Movie and TV Award’s Unscripted segment, but she was also up for several awards herself. In particular, the first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was nominated for Best New Unscripted Series, and Giudice was nominated for Best Reality Star and co-nominated for Best Fight alongside co-star Margaret Josephs for their Nashville feud in Season 12 of RHNJ.

While walking the red carpet beforehand with fiancé Louie Ruelas, she spoke to Where Is The Buzz about being in the public eye for so long and reality TV fans growing up alongside her own family. She said:

Well, I've been through a lot, good and bad, but you know, I'm grateful for it. I’m a believer that whatever's supposed to happen is supposed to happen in your life and this was part of my journey and I’m just riding the wave and I want all the fans to continue, you know, riding the wave with me.

It was a nice sentiment, although it wasn’t exactly followed by her nabbing any awards that night. (Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause took home Best Reality Star.) But what did follow Teresa Giudice was a wave of commentary about her black Steven Dann gown when ex Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel posted a snap of them together on her Instagram. Check out the look below:

Per Teresa Giudice’s own words, the reality TV world comes with its ups and downs. And part of the downs is that everything she does can be criticized online. Spectators quickly flooded Frankel’s post with opinions on Giudice’s stylistic choices in the photo, and it wasn’t pretty. One fan wrote,

Teresa looks like a wrestler. Melissa i love the dress u look nice n of course bethanny always the best dressed

Being compared to a wrestler when it comes to fashion is presumably not what she was going for with her look. However, for Teresa Giudice, who famously labeled her sister-in-law a prostitute in the early Real Housewives of New Jersey seasons, one fan mentioning a hooker in relation to her outfit might have hit close to home. This fan said,

Yikes, WTH is Teresa wearing? She looks like a bridesmaid for a hooker’s wedding!

For the most part, though, the 2022 Roast of Teresa Giudice was aimed at the fit of her MTV Movie Awards dress. Countless commentators joked that it looked like she had perhaps stolen one of her four young daughters’ clothes to wear. Yet, to be fair, some other housewives caught some heat too, as can be seen in this person’s note:

Teresa needs to dress her age and stop stealing her daughters clothes. She looks ridiculous and Garcelle needs to fire her stylist.

Lisa Rinna was another target of the Real Housewives fashion police and roast club of the day, with one fan remarking that she is “morphing into Stephen Tyler.” However, others continued to quip about Teresa Giudice and how hard it must’ve been for the famously blunt Bethenny Frankel to not call her out on the supposed fashion faux pas:

Bethany did you have to bite your tongue about Teresa’s dress? She looks ridiculous

Over on Teresa Giudice’s Instagram, she posted her own behind-the-scenes pics from the event. The lighting and angle are seemingly more forgiving than before, but some remarked in the comments that editing filters might have had something to do with it. See the photo here:

The majority of the reality star’s fans left much kinder remarks about the outfit on her post. They said she was giving “Charlie’s Angels gorgeousness vibes” and also deemed her an “icon,” “legend” and “queen of reality TV.” Or as one fan put it,

ANOTHER DAY ANOTHER SLAY PERIOD

All in all, it’s hard to please everyone, least of all Real Housewives fans, am I right? Remember, Teresa, just ride the wave.

Besides, Andy Cohen can name worse outfit choices in the franchise's early history, if we want to go there. Catch up on all past fashion and episodes of the Real Housewives of New Jersey streaming now on Peacock Premium.