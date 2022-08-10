Brother Of Real Housewives Star Teresa Giudice Seemingly Responds To Feud Rumors Spreading After He Didn't Attend Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice’s self-proclaimed “love bubble” with businessman Luis “Louie” Ruelas can’t be popped by anyone now, as the two got married on August 6 in the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s home state. The mile-high bridal hairstyle and groom’s cake for the festivities were truly something else, but perhaps even more jaw-dropping was the revelation that Giudice’s one and only brother, Joe Gorga, didn’t attend the nuptials, and nor did his family. Rumors are spreading like wildfire, as a result, that the siblings are in the midst of feuding (yet again). Gorga seemingly responded to all the talk, but it’s not exactly comforting one way or another.

Why Joe Gorga Didn't Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding

First, let’s break down about what supposedly divided the notorious reality TV family ahead of the wedding. The ceremony itself wasn’t filmed by Bravo, yet according to multiple Daily Mail insiders, there was a big fight between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga while filming the Season 13 finale of the Real Housewives of New Jersey just prior to the big day. Apparently, the two women/co-stars got into a shouting match that was rooted around allegations that Melissa had cheated with a family friend named Nick Barotta.

One of the outlet’s sources denied the cheating speculation outright, saying it was “ridiculous” and “comical.” Teresa Giudice was the one who reportedly spread the rumor amongst the cast of the show in the first place – something she has been accused of doing before in regard to co-star Jackie Goldschneider and her husband in years past. A blowup ensued between Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and it was said that Joe Gorga had to be restrained from fighting Luis Ruelas amidst the hoopla.

Joe Gorga Reacts To Big Sister Beef?

Teresa Giudice’s brother has been posting several cryptic messages on his Instagram since that time. On July 21, just two weeks prior to the Luis Ruelas wedding, Joe Gorga captioned a photo of himself describing how even when an unnamed someone he loved had “hurt” him, he still “tried to understand” them. Then, on August 9, days after the news of his absence from the wedding got around, Gorga suggested that he wasn’t being fully understood in return. See here:

A post shared by Joe Gorga (@joeygorga) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Hard to know exactly what that means at the moment. But either way, somebody is wrong in Gorga's eyes.

Now, as the Real Housewives of New Jersey fanbase are aware, the Giudices and Gorgas are known for their in-house fighting. In the earlier seasons of the reality series, a massive family feud erupted after Teresa Giudice alleged that Melissa Gorga used to be a prostitute. It reached such a boiling point that Joe and Teresa’s then-first husband (also named Joe) got into a brawl over it, which ultimately led to everyone not speaking for many years. It also happens to be the origin story behind the viral “Sad Song” that Will Smith and other celebs are prone to use.

Eventually, though, the siblings and in-laws worked out their issues. But even as recently as the last RHONJ season (now streaming on Peacock Premium), the brother and sister were at odds yet again. Teresa Giudice openly criticized the Gorgas for not having Luis Ruelas’ back against the questions lingering around his good name. (Ruelas has been accused of domestic violence by previous partners, and fans continue to speculate that he’s just with Giudice to be on TV.) Meanwhile, the Gorgas were mad at Giudice for not sticking up for them in their argument with co-star Jennifer Aydin. At the Season 12 reunion, in fact, Joe walked off stage when Teresa doubled down on her behavior and called him a “bitch boy.”

Funnily enough, they looked as if they worked things out again (with a little therapy spearheaded by reunion host Andy Cohen). But this new Season 13 drama suggests that maybe the Giudice-Gorga saga will never be fully resolved, especially if they have anything to say about it…