RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga Claims Teresa Giudice Got Forehead Surgery

Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise has grown into a television empire, with multiple seasons usually airing at once. We’re currently in the midst of the whopping 13th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which has seen a number of alliances shift. Most notable is the fallout between the Gorgas and the recently married Teresa Giudice . And RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga claimed Giudice actually got forehead surgery years ago. Let’s break it all down.

For the past 10 seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have followed the relationship between OG Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga . But Season 13 will follow as they once again fracture, all leading up to Teresa’s wedding . To accompany this new season, Bravo also brought back the aftershow. And in a clip where the ladies shared stories about plastic surgery, Melissa opened up about the various procedures done by the cast. In her words:

Everybody gets a little tune-up after the first time [they see themselves on TV]. I watched myself on TV, I got a nose job. Jackie went and got teeth as soon as she saw herself. Teresa did her forehead. She went back a little further [with her hairline]. Everybody does something.

Well, that was honest. While Melissa Gorga originally kept her nose jobs on the hush hush, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is now open about the effect that seeing yourself on TV can have. She claims most of the women get plastic surgery after their first reason, including Teresa Giudice. We’ll just have to wait and see if the OG responds to this claim.

Melissa Gorga’s comments didn’t single out Teresa Giudice alone, but they’re still going to turn a few heads in the Bravo-verse. This comment could have been innocent enough, but the fact that families are still feuding gives it extra weight. Although Gorga did include her own plastic surgery story while discussing the cast as a whole.

Teresa Giuidce is the undisputed queen of Real Housewives of New Jersey, as the only OG who has remained through the years. The show even paused while she served time in prison . She’s been the butt of countless jokes and memes during her time as a public figure, and there’s definitely been plenty of jabs made about her forehead. And if Melissa Gorga’s comments are to be believed, Giudice went under the knife to change that.

Tensions between the Gorgas and Giudices will presumably keep building as more episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air , complete with snarky talking head interviews. Then there’s the reunion, which is always explosive in Jersey. There’s no telling how much drama is coming out, truly.