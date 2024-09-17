Reese Witherspoon Had A Girls Night Out With Jennifer Aniston And More, But I’m Even More Obsessed With Her Audrey Hepburn-Style Dress

I was already obsessed with Reese Witherspoon’s night out at the Emmys, mostly thanks to the beautiful black ballgown she’d chosen (more on that in a minute). Next, however, the star of the upcoming Morning Show Season 4 shared a series of photos from her big night out, and she’s palling around with co-stars like Laura Dern and Jennifer Aniston. Yes, it’s very much a case where I wish I could have been a fly on the wall.



I’ll take the next best thing, though, and the next best thing is selfies and pretty pics of all of the ladies dressed to the nines while the 2024 Emmy winners were announced. To me a favorite moment in thread comes when Dern and Witherspoon are walking down the hallway and she touches the hair and shoulder of her Big Little Lies co-star in a sweet gesture. Dern was actually her date to this weekend's big TV event, and it looks like they had a really fun night out.

While Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston actually both lost in the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series category, an award Shogun’s Anna Sawai (and her epic fight scenes) very much deserved, they still seem to have had a very good time at the event. In fact, Aniston commented on Reese’s post after she dropped it this week, writing “Love my girls! ❤”

Cameron Mathison and Kate Hudson also sent all the heart emojis on the post. And while I love a good girls night out, I’d also just like to take a second to talk about Reese’s Dress. It’s stylish, it’s black and it has dreamy detailing.

I actually just watched Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina and learned that iconic black and white dress came out of a collaboration that only happened after Givenchy thought Katherine Hepburn was coming in for a fitting. They hit it off, and created some lovely looks for the film that are still talked about years later.

Now, Reese is giving me a bit of the same vibes here with her dress from Dior (also a Hepburn favorite), which is a far cry from the red dresses she tends to favor on the red carpet.

She paired the look with a diamond choker with a yellow stone and stud earrings which popped with the black and ivory dress. But what I love about it outside of its classic silhouette is that it’s giving old Hollywood glam and is specifically reminiscent of that pretty ballgown Hepburn wore that helped Sabrina win best costume design back in 1954.

Sure, there are differences. The Morning Show actress’ silhouette is much simpler and Hepburn’s gown had beaded floral notes at the top and bottom while Witherspoon’s appliquè snakes up the side of her dress. Hepburn’s was white with a black floral overlay and Witherspoon’s is black with an ivory overlay. Yet, the two-toned theming and vibe are both so similarly romantic, and both are dresses I just want to look at again and again.

Maybe it’s me, but I wouldn’t mind a little more throwback glamor at upcoming Hollywood events. Timeless looks are timeless for a reason, and this is a standout moment of Reese’s for me.