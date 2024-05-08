11 Times Reese Witherspoon Proved Red Was Absolutely Her Color

She's one of Hollywood's most prominent and enduring figures both onscreen and off—but Reese Witherspoon isn't just an Academy Award-winning actress, film producer, book club maven and all-around America's Sweetheart. She's also a fashion icon and one with a signature color: bold, bright red.

The movie and TV star can frequently be seen in the head-turning hue, whether taking to awards show red carpets (often with her famous kids in tow), sporting "Netflix Red" in one of her many fan-favorite rom-coms, serving serious fashion moments in series like Big Little Lies or simply posting a funny clip from home. Here are 11 stylish instances where Reese truly proved that she's the queen of red.

While Posing In Scarlet On A Sunny Balcony

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Reese was looking like a true lady in red in this balcony snap she shared with her 30-million-plus Instagram followers. In the April 2024 pic, the Oscar winner was giving movie star in a long-sleeve red top, matching red skirt, red-bottomed Christian Louboutin heels and classic black cat-eye sunglasses.

While At The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Reese put the red in red carpet at this year's Screen Actors Guild Award, which took place on February 24 at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Nominated alongside the rest of The Morning Show cast in the "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series" category, Witherspoon looked every inch a winner in a strapless Elie Saab gown with a draped bodice and dramatic slit. She paired the red-hot look with Bucherer Fine Jewellery, red Aquazzura shoes and her blonde locks in cascading waves.

While Plugging A Reese's Book Club Pick

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

While promoting the December 2023 pick for her popular Reese's Book Club—that month's page-turner was the "compulsive thriller" Before We Were Innocent by Ella Berman—Reese looked bookishly chic in a ribbed red turtleneck sweater, which she jazzed up with a long, gold chain necklace.

While Strutting Her Stuff At The Sing 2 Premiere

(Image credit: (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images))

Witherspoon stepped out in support of her turn as singing pig Rosita in the jukebox animated musical Sing 2 (our review) at the film's December 2021 premiere in Los Angeles. And she did so in style, donning a sequined, checkered red-and-pink mini dress from Carolina Herrera’s Spring/Summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection, along with a pair of coordinating red pumps. An even lovelier accessory? Her look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe, who accompanied her famous mom.

While Promoting Her Film Company Hello Sunshine

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

After being an in-demand actress, Witherspoon decided to create her production company Hello Sunshine, becoming a prolific producer behind films like Gone Girl, Wild and Where the Crawdads Sing, as well as series including Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, Daisy Jones & the Six and The Last Thing He Told Me. In this March 2022 post promoting Hello Sunshine's upcoming film adaptation of Run Rose Run by Dolly Parton and James Patterson, Reese looked like a total boss in a crimson button-down with a perfectly matched red lip.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Joking About Cheeseboards On Social Media

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

The queen of beloved romantic comedies like Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama and Just like Heaven, among many others, Witherspoon is, of course, known for her sense of humor, which she regularly shows off on her social media handles. In this silly video, she "instantly" quick-changes from her comfy robe to a full-blown red ensemble and hilariously heads for the door at the mere mention of a cheeseboard.

While Attending The 93rd Annual Academy Awards

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

The Oscar winner—who collected her entirely deserved Best Actress trophy in 2006 for her role after being lauded for her portrayal as June Carter in Walk the Line reviews—returned to the Academy Awards as a presenter at the 2021 ceremony, during which she stunned on the red carpet in a belted red gown by Christian Dior. I'm a fan of the knotted details of the dress, as well as Witherspoon's matching red pedicure peeking out from beneath its floor-skimming hem, but even more, we love how the bold frock popped against the black-and-white ensemble worn by Witherspoon's BFF Laura Dern.

While Rocking A Power Suit On The Morning Show

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Witherspoon was fittingly eye-catching at a photocall for her twist-filled drama The Morning Show. The actress, who plays news anchor Bradley Jackson in great Apple TV+ series, posed for photographers at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills in a bespoke, bright-red suit by Rich Fresh, which featured sporty black and yellow stripes down each leg. Reese gave a cheeky behind-the-scenes look at the suit on social media, joking that the famously petite star was "feeling 5’3” in the show-stopping outfit.

While Looking Cozy AF In Christmas Pajamas

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Sure, we're used to seeing Reese in all manner of designer fashions during her promo tours, premieres and prestigious awards shows. But the actress proved she looks just as great in more everyday ensembles like a cozy pair of pajamas. In November 2021, she posted an Instagram of herself sporting an early-holiday version in festive red-and-white plaid from her clothing brand Draper James.

While Working Alongside Kerry Washington On Set

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Red is so much Reese's color that even her onscreen characters can often be found in varying shades of the bold hue. In an April 2020 Instagram carousel filled with behind-the-scenes shots of the actress working working alongside Kerry Washington in Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, you can see Reese dressed as her character Elena Richardson in a crisp, red suit dress. According to THR, the miniseries' costume designer Lyn Paolo leaned into both the color and Ralph Lauren-esque prep to contrast Elena from Washington's earthy artist Mia Warren.

While Modeling In A Campaign For Land's End

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Any image of Reese soaking up some rays in a bathing suit and a great pair of sunnies is going to give instant Legally Blonde vibes, but instead of Elle Woods Pink, she opted for Reese Witherspoon Red in a spring 2020 swimsuit campaign promoting a collaboration between her fashion brand, Draper James, and Land's End.

And given how often she wears the shade, we can expect plenty more red-hot fashion moments to come from the actress—we'll be keeping an eye on upcoming Reese Witherspoon movies and TV shows to make sure!