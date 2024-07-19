RHOBH's Kyle Richards Subtly Fires Back At Mauricio Umansky In The Midst Of Split Drama, And I’m On Her Side

The Real Housewives franchise has become a behemoth franchise, airing multiple seasons on TV (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). Fans have spent years watching the lives of these women play out, especially OGs like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards. She subtly fired back at Mauricio Umansky in the midst of split drama, and I’m totally on her side. Somebody cue the RHOBH theme song!

Kyle and Mauricio's marriage issues took center stage for the last season of RHOBH, with fans wondering if they'd be able to work through it. While some fans thought that Kyle and Mo didn't actually split, there's been mounting evidence that their marriage might be over. And after Mauricio was recently photographed kissing a woman in an airport, Kyle has removed the word "wife" from her bio on Instagram. And after months of public shenanigans, I'm personally glad that OG of Beverly Hills is finally firing back.

Over the last year, it's been obvious that the Richards-Umansky clan has had some trouble. But Kyle supported his run on Dancing with The Stars, and filmed his show Buying Beverly Hills (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription). Unfortunately, that level of respect seemingly wasn't reciprocated by Mo, which is why Kyle is finally fighting back.

This new photos of Mauricio kissing a woman in an airport likely could have been avoided, as it's a very public place to make such a declaration of affection. And given the timing of Kyle removing "wife" from her IG bio, fans assume that it's a direct response to those viral images of her husband circulating online.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Umansky has made headlines for his behavior in the midst of his separation from Kyle Richards. Back in December he went viral for photos of him drinking and skiing with two women wearing nothing but towels. And during his time competing on Dancing with the Stars, he was photographed holding hands with his coach Emma Slater.

Throughout all this drama, Kyle Richards has largely been keeping her cards close to the chest. While she's admitted that it's been an emotional struggle, she hasn't come out publicly against her husband... despite what fans might be saying. Removing the word "wife" from her IG isn't exactly a declaration of war, but it shows that she's standing up for her public image in the midst of their marital issues.

Kyle is the longest running cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and we've seen her bare it all and fight with her siblings and friends during the last 13 seasons. And that's why I'm ready for her to stand in her power after all the shenanigans that Mo has been up to over the last year. We'll just have to see if that includes her infamous friendship with Morgan Wade.

It's currently unclear when RHOBH will return for Season 14, but Kyle will be on the cast. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.