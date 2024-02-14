As RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Rumors Swirl, Morgan Wade Clarifies The State Of Their Friendship

Instagram follower counts have been the source of much celebrity romantic drama lately, from people wondering if Zendaya and Tom Holland are having relationship issues after she wiped her social-media page clean, to break-up rumors swirling around Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade after he unfollowed everyone on Insta. (All is well in both of those relationships, FYI.) And a similar thing has seemingly cropped up between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and country-music crooner Morgan Wade, as fans have been questioning the current status between the two women after Wade cleared out all but three photos from her Instagram grid.

Previously, the singer's page was full of personal pics, including several with Kyle, now there's only a trio of work-related posts announcing Morgan's upcoming "Crossing State Lines" tour dates. However, the social scrub down has nothing to do with her relationship with Richards, Wade assured fans, with the singer recently taking to Instagram to dispel the rift rumors.

The 29-year-old musician posted a picture of herself with Richards to her Instagram Story (via Collider) with the message:

P.S. I am not fighting with @kylerichards18

The 55-year-old Bravo star doubled down on the dismissal, reposting the photo with her own cheeky caption:

It was a slow news week, apparently.

In fact, Richards and Wade were spotted out and about together in Southern California as recently as Tuesday, February 13, with The Daily Mail reporting that they enjoyed lunch at Urth Caffe in West Hollywood and later shopped at the Louis Vuitton store.

The RHOBH personality has been romantically linked to Wade ever since she announced her split from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, in July 2023. However, Kyle and Morgan have maintained that their connection is simply a close friendship. Wade appeared alongside Richards during the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (which you can catch up on with an active Peacock subscription), and she cast the reality TV star as the love interest in her "Fall in Love with Me" music video last year:

Much of RHOBH Season 13 has centered around Richards' very public problems in her marriage to Umansky, with Kyle having a tough time opening up about their marital troubles on camera and there being a lot of confusion over whether or not the couple actually split. Despite the rough time in the Richards-Umansky household, the estranged spouses have shown up in support of each other, like when Kyle popped up at the Dancing with the Stars premiere to cheer on her competing hubby.

However, Richards recently revealed to ET that she doesn't know how she and Mauricio's current arrangement, which sees the exes still living under the same roof, will last:

[Divorce] would be when we can no longer do what we're doing right now...We were never fighters, we're not a toxic couple, so we've been able to manage that so far. It's gonna go one way or the other, you know? We're either going to wake up and be like, 'Oh my gosh! We could actually fix this,' or it's going to be divorce. I mean, I just don't know how sustainable living under same roof as friends and as a family can last. I don't know how that can last.

In her ET interview, Richards also further denounced the "narrative" and speculation surrounding her friendship with Morgan, telling the outlet:

She plays a very important role in my life, as do a lot of my friends. Everyone is so focused on Morgan. I've seen my other friends getting edited out of photos, they're just snipped right out, tossed to the side, you know? There's been very much people wanting to create this narrative.

You can see how all of the drama between Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade and Mauricio Umansky on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, which airs on the 2024 TV schedule on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.