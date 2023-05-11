Right After Tom Holland Announces One Year Of Sobriety, Rob Lowe Celebrates 33
Congratulations!
When it comes to sobriety, many celebrities are open to talking about their journies, and their honesty can result in helping fans who might be going through similar experiences. Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland notched a big milestone recently, revealing he’d been sober for over a year, and now Rob Lowe has shared his own big news. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor celebrated 33 years of clean living, and several of his Hollywood peers hit up the comments with messages of encouragement.
Rob Lowe said he was feeling grateful for where he’s at in his life, in an Instagram post marking 33 years of sobriety, and he had a message for others who may be struggling with addiction. He posted:
His words seem to indicate that the past three decades haven’t been easy, but the actor said overcoming addiction can happen “if you want it, and are willing to work for it.” Every year (and even every day) is worthy of recognition for someone fighting this kind of battle, and that makes it all the more impressive that Rob Lowe has been able to maintain the sober lifestyle for so long.
That fact didn’t get by The West Wing alum’s celebrity friends and co-stars, and many sent their congratulations. Kate Walsh gave a round of applause, while Kristin Chenoweth dropped a pair of heart emojis and Mario Lopez contributed several fire emojis. Others commented:
- Gwyneth Paltrow: We are so proud of you. We love you so much.
- Carnie Wilson: Hi gorgeous... HB... I'm sober a long time too!!!! ❤️
- Jennifer Grey: yeah baby!! #wellalwayshaveparis
- Brian Michael Smith: Proud of you man 💪🏾
- Katherine Schwarzenegger: Bravo 🙌
John Owen Lowe, who stars with his dad on Unstable (available to stream with a Netflix subscription) and is a writer on 9-1-1: Lone Star, is known for mercilessly trolling his dad on social media, and he didn’t disappoint here, adding the hilarious comment:
Rob Lowe’s big anniversary comes soon after Tom Holland revealed he’d been sober for the past year. While the Marvel actor didn’t get into specifics about what inspired him to become a teetotaler, he did talk about his new series on Apple TV+, The Crowded Room, and how it changed the way he approached his mental health.
It’s clear from the comments on Rob Lowe’s Instagram post that his speaking out on being sober means a lot to others who are fighting their own battles with substance abuse or who have loved ones who are doing so. Our best wishes go out to the actor and all of those who are on sobriety journeys. You can see Lowe in action on 9-1-1: Lone Star, whose Season 4 finale will air at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 16, on Fox, and be sure to check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what premieres are headed our way soon.
