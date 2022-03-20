Riverdale Showrunner Talks Archie And Betty’s Growing Bond As Season 6 Returns To The CW

After a few months off, Riverdale is finally returning to The CW following the insane five-episode “Rivervale” event, which featured a massive death and a visit from Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman. Something fans are definitely looking forward to seeing more of is the growing relationship between Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper. Now, showrunner Roberto Aguire-Sacasa is previewing Barchie’s bond in the upcoming episodes.

When Riverdale jumped ahead seven years last season, the show was given the chance to explore a relationship that has been long-anticipated by viewers. With Archie and Betty no longer seeing Veronica and Jughead, respectively, they started to rekindle their own romance. Ahead of the show’s return following its winter hiatus, Roberto Aguire-Sacasa discussed Archie and Betty’s relationship with EW, and Barchie fans will likely appreciate what he told the trade:

Good question, and it's a pertinent question, because it feels like we've flirted with the idea of Betty and Archie. Again, when we resumed in Riverdale, we kind of realized we've actually never really, really explored what it would be like for them together over a longish haul. So let me say this, I think we're going to experience Betty and Archie in a fuller way than we ever have before — romance-wise, friendship-wise, even just plot-wise. Coming out of the events of 605 and 606, Archie and Betty are pretty bonded.

An Archie and Betty romance has been a long time coming, to say the least. Things between them haven’t been the same since they kissed in the music room during Hedwig and, now, old feelings are truly rising to the surface. It’s a relief to know that the show will finally address that dynamic, and it’s going to be interesting to see how things develop between the two of them -- and how their former partners react.

The two characters have been friends since they were little, having also been lifelong neighbors. In the first season, Betty admitted to having a crush on Archie but, once Veronica Lodge came to town, she realized she wasn't going to be getting with her best friend any time soon. Cooper soon found solace in Jughead but, of course, that relationship fizzled out as well.

When Season 6 returns, the show will pick up with the aftermath of the bomb-related explosion at the Andrews household. According to the episode’s official synopsis, both Archie and Jughead will be struggling to deal with what happened and, since Betty was with the former when the bomb went off, the two will likely become even closer and bond over the near-death experience.

As the two get together, things will only get more insane, and I'm not talking about the typical fare that comes with teen dramas. For instance, recent trailers for the upcoming episodes tease that Betty will be dealing with the Trash Bag Killer once again. So while “Rivervale” is behind them and isn't truly part of the gang's timeline, Riverdale will still experience its usual dark shenanigans.

Aside from that, though, I'm hoping Barchie will actually stick. The show has yet to be renewed for a seventh season and, if it does, it would mean Roberto Aguire-Sacasa could have more time to flesh out a romance between Betty and Archie.

While you await news on that front, check out Riverdale when it returns tonight, Sunday, March 20, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW!