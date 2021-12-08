Will Sabrina Spellman Return To Riverdale? Kiernan Shipka Weighs In
By Mick Joest
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star shared her thoughts.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Riverdale episode “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s).” Read at your own risk!
It took time to happen, but Riverdale finally managed to get Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka on to play Sabrina Spellman. A very-much-alive Sabrina arrived in “Rivervale” to help her witchy friend Cheryl Blossom complete a transference spell and reveal that Cheryl was the centuries-old immortal soul of her descendant who lived across multiple timelines. Audiences may not want to unpack that confusing reveal right now, but they probably do want to know if Shipka will play Sabrina in future Riverdale episodes.
Kiernan Shipka fielded questions from CBR about whether it’s possible that Sabrina will return to Riverdale in the future. Shipka shared her honest thoughts, and I think it’s good news for anyone who enjoyed the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star’s cameo appearance.
Sabrina Spellman’s inclusion in Riverdale wouldn’t be that weird, especially since the show teased her and various elements of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina over the years. I’d argue that an actual witch living in the real Riverdale would be one of the tamer storylines of the past few seasons of The CW series, and with a star like Kiernan Shipka sounding optimistic, I’m not sure why producers would say no if she’s willing to be a larger part of the show.
The big question, though, is whether or not Sabrina Spellman’s debut in Riverdale was canon. “Rivervale” is not Riverdale, and as revealed in a preview for next week’s episode, appears to be two parallel universes. Provided Riverdale is the actual universe The CW continues with, then technically, Sabrina Spellman didn’t actually appear in the canon universe.
This doesn’t mean that Sabrina Spellman doesn’t exist in the Riverdale world, especially given the teases over the years. What it may mean, however, is that the various things revealed about her so far wouldn’t be used if Kiernan Shipka returned in a future episode after this Rivervale story is over. We’ll just have to wait and see, though, because if there’s one show that never ceases to amaze me with its wild and unpredictable twists, it’s Riverdale.
Riverdale airs on The CW next Tuesday, December 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET to possibly unravel all of the weirdness of this season. Hopefully, it all paves the way for Kiernan Shipka to join the series full-time, but if not, I’m sure there are other ways for that to happen.
