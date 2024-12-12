Royal Expert Reveals The Reason Kate Middleton Might Be Willing To Reconcile With Prince Harry: ‘This Is The Sixth Christmas Harry Won’t Have Been A Part Of’
A lot of people would love to see this.
The years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave their duties as official royals (as well as leaving England) have been anything but completely smooth sailing, for them or the main royal family members they left behind. There’s a lot of bad blood between the Sussexes and King Charles II, as well as Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. However, one royal expert has now revealed the reason that Middleton might be willing to reconcile before too much longer.
Why Kate Middleton Might Be Willing To Reconcile With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Even though leaving fully royal life has, ostensibly, given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle more of the freedom they said they wanted and should have alleviated many of the pressures of being seen as leaders, they’ve still been under a tremendous amount of scrutiny.
And, because of their desire to tell their side of the story behind why they made the choice they did (through things like their bombshell Oprah interview, Netflix’s intense Harry & Meghan docuseries, and the prince’s allegation-filled memoir, Spare) that’s led to a lot more scrutiny for the rest of the royals, as well, and a lot of hurt feelings and anger have caused a two-way rift between the Sussexes and William and his wife, particularly. Now, though, royal reporter Katie Nicholl has told The Sun that William is still “very angry,” adding:
Harry and Markle, of course, infamously alleged that some people in the royal family made racist comments about the former Suits actress, as well as questioning what the tone of their son, Archie’s, skin would be like before he was born. That eventually led many to point the racism finger at Middleton and King Charles. The Duke of Sussex also claimed in his book that his brother and Middleton were involved in his controversial decision to wear a Nazi costume to a party back in 2005. Nicholl continued:
And, why might Middleton be closer to a reconciliation than her husband is right now, you ask? Well, it supposedly has everything to do with the particularly rough year that she’s had, as Nicholl explained:
The very early months of 2024 saw Middleton skip numerous official occasions, which led to a lot of rumors about why she hadn’t been seen. Late March saw her reveal her cancer diagnosis, which (one can assume) allowed her some time to adjust to the scary news with her family and decide on a course of action with her doctors. She did provide an update in June, noting that she was far from “out of the woods,” but beginning to work a bit more as she took things one day at a time.
Nicholl believes that what Middleton is going through could help spell the end of the broken family bonds, especially with the holidays quickly approaching:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Obviously, there’s been no official word on whether or not the Sussexes and their children have been invited to visit Prince William and his family for the holidays, but, either way, hopefully each family will get some peace and joy for the end of the year.
Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.