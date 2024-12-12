Royal Expert Reveals The Reason Kate Middleton Might Be Willing To Reconcile With Prince Harry: ‘This Is The Sixth Christmas Harry Won’t Have Been A Part Of’

The years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave their duties as official royals (as well as leaving England) have been anything but completely smooth sailing, for them or the main royal family members they left behind. There’s a lot of bad blood between the Sussexes and King Charles II, as well as Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. However, one royal expert has now revealed the reason that Middleton might be willing to reconcile before too much longer.

Why Kate Middleton Might Be Willing To Reconcile With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Even though leaving fully royal life has, ostensibly, given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle more of the freedom they said they wanted and should have alleviated many of the pressures of being seen as leaders, they’ve still been under a tremendous amount of scrutiny.

And, because of their desire to tell their side of the story behind why they made the choice they did (through things like their bombshell Oprah interview , Netflix’s intense Harry & Meghan docuseries , and the prince’s allegation-filled memoir, Spare ) that’s led to a lot more scrutiny for the rest of the royals, as well, and a lot of hurt feelings and anger have caused a two-way rift between the Sussexes and William and his wife, particularly. Now, though, royal reporter Katie Nicholl has told The Sun that William is still “very angry,” adding:

Kate’s been thrown under the bus by Harry, he’s said hurtful things about her, he’s brought the children into the narrative. I think the Prince of Wales remains very, very angry and upset and feels very betrayed.

Harry and Markle, of course, infamously alleged that some people in the royal family made racist comments about the former Suits actress, as well as questioning what the tone of their son, Archie’s, skin would be like before he was born. That eventually led many to point the racism finger at Middleton and King Charles . The Duke of Sussex also claimed in his book that his brother and Middleton were involved in his controversial decision to wear a Nazi costume to a party back in 2005 . Nicholl continued:

Possibly the Princess of Wales is still open to a reconciliation in some form. I still feel it’s quite early.

And, why might Middleton be closer to a reconciliation than her husband is right now, you ask? Well, it supposedly has everything to do with the particularly rough year that she’s had, as Nicholl explained:

But I do think when you go through something like a cancer diagnosis and you go through the sort of journey that she has done, and you confront your own mortality, you realise life is short. It’s far too short for rifts and family feuds.

The very early months of 2024 saw Middleton skip numerous official occasions, which led to a lot of rumors about why she hadn’t been seen . Late March saw her reveal her cancer diagnosis , which (one can assume) allowed her some time to adjust to the scary news with her family and decide on a course of action with her doctors. She did provide an update in June, noting that she was far from “out of the woods,” but beginning to work a bit more as she took things one day at a time.

Nicholl believes that what Middleton is going through could help spell the end of the broken family bonds, especially with the holidays quickly approaching:

And perhaps that will be a role that she will play at some point in healing that rift, because I think we look to the royal family as a symbol of unity. We will want to see them together at Christmas, this will be the sixth Christmas that Harry won’t have been a part of. I do think it's important. It may be that people are making these comments on social media where you’re talking about togetherness, talking about empathy, what’s going on in your own family, and they are at risk of that happening.

Obviously, there’s been no official word on whether or not the Sussexes and their children have been invited to visit Prince William and his family for the holidays, but, either way, hopefully each family will get some peace and joy for the end of the year.