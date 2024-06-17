Daniel Radcliffe Doesn't Have Advice For The New Harry Potter, But He Does Have Thoughts For The Producers Running The Upcoming Show

Warner Brothers’ Harry Potter films ended in 2011, which means it's time for a new generation to experience new-ish delights from the Wizarding World. Luckily, Max is set to work some magic of its own developing Harry Potter streaming TV series . Daniel Radcliffe, who headlined the original series for eight movies, may not have any advice for yet-to-be-cast Harry Potter, but he does have words of advice for the upcoming project's producers.

It’s unbelievable that the torch (or in this case, the wand) will be imminently handed off to a new young actor to take on the iconic role of the teen wizard. On the red carpet of the 2024 Tony Awards, ET asked Daniel Radcliffe if he had any sage words of advice for the Harry Potter series cast. Instead, though, the British actor decided his advice would be better given to the producers of the upcoming fantasy series. In his words:

I've got advice for everyone else. Just like, let them be kids still. I can't imagine what it would have been like to do that in the age of social media. We were kind of a little bit before that.

I understand where Daniel Radcliffe is coming from. When the original Harry Potter film series started, there was no social media, and the online reactions were largely limited to critics and message boards. While communication was limited, it meant fams wasn't so stressful for the Merrily We Roll Along actor, who at one point turned to alcohol to deal with fame and wore the same outfit to avoid paparazzi .

Now with social media, the opinions the world feels about a particular series and its cast can speak louder volumes through the use of so many different social media sites. This is all the more reason why fresh-faced actors need protection against any backlash that could surface from negativy-spewing users.

Back in 2019, Daniel Radcliffe anticipated a Harry Potter reboot would come into being during his lifetime, calling himself “intrigued” by the potential concept. When a “faithful” series adaptation was announced back in April 2023, the “inevitable" (as Radcliffe described it) came true.

As for how the Miracle Workers actor feels about another actor playing The Boy Who Lived , Radcliffe described the youthful wizard role as a part that’s meant to be passed down in different generations like Sherlock Holmes. Anyone who takes on J.K. Rowling’s magical character will surely have their life changed as the former child star did. While it’s safe to say that Radcliffe has no interest in cameoing in the series, he did say he was interested in at least meeting the next Harry Potter actor. Imagine how exciting that will be!

Though Daniel Radcliffe has no direct advice for this generation’s Harry Potter cast, they should probably also take note of his suggestion for the producers, so that they have a solid foundation of expectations for what life will be like once that level of fame kicks in.

