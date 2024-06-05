'Ryan, Who Were Your Sources?': Kim Kardashian Opens Up About The People V. O. J. Simpson And Seeing Her Dad Portrayed On Screen

Ryan Murphy has delivered more than a few notable TV productions over the course of his career, like American Horror Story and Nip/Tuck. What arguably remains one of the prolific producer’s most seminal works, though, is the first season of American Crime Story. The show, which was subtitled The People v. O.J. Simpson, received acclaim, with many lauding how the creative team tackled the former athlete’ murder trial. Kim Kardashian is linked to the event itself, as her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., served on the late Simpson’s legal team. And, just recently, the media personality and mogul shared thoughts on the show and seeing her dad portrayed on screen.

The Kardashian family member was one of the many stars to take part in the latest season of Variety’s Actors on Actors series. She was paired with Chloë Sevigny of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, (which is also a Ryan Murphy production). Amid the discussion, the two discussed the nuances of portraying an actual person, as Sevigny portrayed as C. Z. Guest in her own show. She mentioned the importance of being respectful and nodded to American Crime Story and how Kim and her relatives were portrayed on it. From there, the SKIMS founder recalled her experience watching it and jokingly posed a question for Ryan Murphy:

Some people were over, and they hadn’t seen it — I watched it years and years ago — and I wanted to see if my recollection was right on the portrayal of my dad. I thought it was just done so well. I remember asking Ryan, ‘Who were your sources?’ Because that was my dad’s exact bracelet. That was our home! They actually rented the home that we grew up in at that period of time. Little things were wrong, but minimal. … But it was just fascinating to watch and see it from a different perspective, especially now, since I’m in law school. And seeing it from a legal point of view is just fascinating.

David Schwimmer played Robert Kardashian amid the 10-episode season, and the show depicted the late lawyer’s efforts to help argue for the acquittal O.J. Simpson, who was a friend of his. The series also conveys the doubts Kardashian had regarding his buddy's innocence. Selma Blair also played the role of Kardashian’s ex-wife, Kris Jenner, who was friends with Simpson’s late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Additionally, a few scenes take place in the Kardashians’ former home, and child stars even played Kim and some of her siblings. Not everything may have been on point as Kim stated during the interview, which was shared to YouTube . But it’s fair to say that the show was skillfully crafted and arguably still stands as the best of ACS’ three seasons. Also, seriously, Ryan Murphy, who did you talk to?

The People v. O.J. Simpson, which premiered on FX in 2016, featured a strong ensemble. It included the likes of Sarah Paulson, Cuba Gooding Jr., Sterling K. Brown, Courtney B. Vance, Bruce Greenwood and John Travolta, who returned to TV at the time after an absence from the medium. The drama series went on to win several Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Paulson, Outstanding Lead Actor for Vance, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Brown and Outstanding Limited Series.

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only person who has praised the American Horror Story companion series . Prosecutor Marcia Clark, who was portrayed by Sarah Paulson, was complimentary of the show and Paulson’s performance while talking to BUILD Series (via YouTube ). On the other hand, the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman (whose murders were at the center of the case) were not pleased, as reported by ET . They believed they should’ve been consulted more heavily and that certain alterations should have been made.

All of that aside though, it sounds like Kim Kardashian was relatively satisfied with how her dad and other elements were depicted. I’d imagine that dramatizing true events and casting actors to play real people isn’t easy. So it says a lot when someone with a connection to the events being adapted has kind words to share.

You can stream all three seasons of American Crime Story now using a Hulu subscription . That same membership will also get you access to American Horror Story: Delicate, which Kim Kardashian stars in. Her family’s flagship reality TV series, The Kardshians is also on the streamer and is currently airing its fifth season as part of the 2024 TV schedule .