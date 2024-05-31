Kim Kardashian Calls Roasting ‘Abuse’ After Getting Booed (And Edited) During Tom Brady's Netflix Special

There were regrets to be had following Netflix’s live special The Roast of Tom Brady, whether it was the jokes left untold or the football great wishing he hadn’t agreed to do it in the first place. Some are now wondering if Kim Kardashian also wishes she’d just stayed home, rather than open herself up to be the subject of some of the night's harshest and most hilarious burns . After getting booed by the crowd at the Forum — which was edited out by Netflix — the reality TV star apparently referred to being roasted as “abuse.”

What Kim Kardashian Said After Getting Booed At Tom Brady’s Roast

Those watching The Roast of Tom Brady live on Netflix likely heard a chorus of boos ring out when Kim Kardashian took the stage to take some shots at Tom Brady — and CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb, who attended the roast , said the negative response was even crazier in person. Following the comedy special, roaster Nikki Glaser revealed on the We’re Here to Help podcast that Kardashian had DM’d her, congratulating her on her set. After Glaser returned the compliment, she read the SKIMS boss response, which was:

Aww, thanks, and YOU killed it. I don’t know how you do this. It’s abuse lol.

Nikki Glaser — who absolutely DID kill it, and here are some things to watch if you liked Glaser’s standup on the roast — later said that she didn’t think Kim Kardashian was all that affected by the boos . However, insiders claim The Kardashians star was annoyed, particularly following the criticism of her “dumb” Met Gala outfit . According to OK! magazine :

Kim feels like she’s such an easy target at this point. Kim’s Met Gala outfit got ripped to shreds, way more than others that she figured would be considered way inferior to hers. It’s just all so unfair as far as Kim sees it.

In addition to getting booed, Kim Kardashian was also the subject of some of the jokes at The Roast of Tom Brady, including from the retired quarterback himself. Brady delivered a particularly powerful zinger in which he said Kardashian had been “terrified” of leaving her four children with Kanye West to attend the roast.

Nikki Glaser Reacts To Kim Kardashian Calling The Roast ‘Abuse’

So where does Nikki Glaser stand on the issue? Does she think Kim Kardashian was justified in calling it “abuse”? The Lovers & Liars host clarified on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that Kardashian was referring to the disrespect shown to the people on the deis, not the crowd’s boos (and Netflix’s subsequent editing of them). And she wasn’t wrong, Glaser said:

My response is, it is abuse. She's not wrong, but yes, obviously we're asking for it. She didn't say that we didn't deserve it, she was just saying it's abuse. It literally is. Someone is saying the worst things about you to your face. It's not nice, it doesn't make you feel good, and also I give her so many props. People are just being mean to her because they don't like her, because they're jealous or because they have some other kind of beef that has nothing to do with them.

Tom Brady has said he didn’t factor in how the roast would affect his children, and several other athletes agreed they would never do one . One has to wonder if this was the last time Kim Kardashian will put herself in that position as well.

The Roast of Tom Brady can be streamed with a Netflix subscription , and you can catch Kim Kardashian on new episodes of The Kardashians each Thursday with a Hulu subscription .