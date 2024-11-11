Sabrina Carpenter Fans Say A Women Peed In The Middle Of The Pit, And I Saw Something Similar Once At A Tom Petty Concert

Concerts can be fun and enjoyable environments, but as we’ve seen time and time before, things can get a bit rowdy. While I did not have a woman being called out at Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n' Sweet’ Tour after peeing on and near her fellow concertgoers while standing in the pit on my bingo card, I wish I could say I’d never seen anything like it. That, however, would be a lie.

The moment wasn’t caught on camera, but the aftermath certainly was. A fan was at the show and recording Carpenter when there was a bit of brouhaha in the pit. Fans who were nearby have said someone literally peed right in the middle of the crowd, though it's unclear if the move was an accidental miscalculation or something more nefarious. Carpenter was playing the Chase Center in San Francisco when the incident happened and there’s video evidence of the aftermath.

It sort of reminds me of that viral an unexpected Brass Against story a few years ago in which the lead singer peed on a fan. In that case, though, the fan volunteered to be peed on, so it's a little different than what happened to the other poor fans who happened to be standing around during the Carpenter show.

Fans were reportedly taking pictures after the incident with signs that read, “I got peed on in the pit to see Sabrina.’ And I’m not just talking like one fan, multiple seem to have been impacted by the alleged incident. The moment subsequently went viral on social media and through varying TikTok videos.

Somewhat similarly, I actually saw Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in Noblesville, IN back in 2010. The lines for the women’s bathrooms were historically long that day, and while I didn’t see anyone technically pee in the pit, I did see more than one woman exit the stage area, take a look at the insane bathroom line and decide they couldn’t hold it. Several of them just squatted down and peed on the ground in front of hundreds if not thousands of people right outside of the bathroom.

I was in a concessions line nearby at the time, and I’ve not seen anything like it in the time before or since. In that case, the women just got up and went about their days, presumably enjoying the rest of the concert with considerably less full bladders.

This was before the era of women at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour just taking over the men’s bathrooms, so the options were more limited than you might have expected. Though it's probably worth pointing out that fans who didn't want to leave and pee during the Eras tour just opted for adult diapers, which presumably would have been an option for this Carpenter fan. (Though that's a BTS fact about the Eras tour I could have gone without knowing.)

