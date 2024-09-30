See Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Get Fun And Flirty After Her Night Out At Sabrina Carpenter's Concert

It’s impossible to see the glimpses that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco give us into their relationship and not be happy for them. The music producer seems so supportive of his girlfriend’s career — even hanging out on the set of Only Murders in the Building — and their social media comments always indicate that they’re over the moon about each other. We got another one of their fun and flirty exchanges after Gomez danced the night away at a Sabrina Carpenter concert, and I can’t help but smile.

Benny Blanco didn’t appear to be with Selena Gomez when the Short n' Sweet Tour stopped at Madison Square Garden on September 29, as she reportedly attended the show with friends Edgar Ramirez — who she’s starring with in the upcoming Netflix movie Emilia Pérez — and model Connar Franklin. However, it was pretty obvious that she only had eyes for Blanco, particularly during the song “Juno.” The “Come & Get It” singer did a sexy dance to Sabrina Carpenter’s racy lyrics, then posted it to Instagram , tagging her boyfriend in the caption. Check it out below:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

Selena Gomez looked absolutely amazing in the black sequined minidress from Cong Tri (per Who What Wear ). The skirt featured a sheer pleat that gave peeks of her black panties as she shimmied to the “Please Please Please” singer’s music. Her hair was gorgeously styled, which you couldn’t help but notice, as she flung her head around while singing along to the song.

“Juno” may have been the tune that got Selena Gomez worked up, but Benny Blanco definitely had a different singer in mind with his flirty response to the video, writing:

can’t keep my hands to myself

The Grammy-nominated producer was clearly referencing his girlfriend’s song “Hands to Myself,” and who could blame him after the show she put on for him?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were longtime friends before becoming an official couple in the summer of 2023. Now a few months past their one-year anniversary, it’s so much fun to see how affectionate they are together. When Gomez celebrated her 32nd birthday this July, Blanco chimed in with her other celebrity friends on social media, commenting that he had “ the hottest chick in the game ,” and he was rendered nearly speechless earlier this year when she went full Barbiecore for her “Love On” music video . Blanco was able to muster only an “omg !!!!” on the post, prompting all the “awww”s from her fans.

The couple’s love and affection for each other has, of course, led to fans wondering when they might take the next step in their relationship. Selena Gomez isn’t exactly helping to stop those engagement rumors, either, after she posted a mirror selfie with an emoji that seemed to be strategically placed over her left ring finger. Internet sleuths have also sussed out that Gomez is following a wedding planner on social media.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors