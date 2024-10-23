'I'm Really Distracted Right Now Because I See This Gorgeous Girl': See Sabrina Carpenter Surprise Millie Bobby Brown With A Fun Stranger Things Reference At Her Show

After Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her Short n’ Sweet Tour, many celebrities have been attending her concerts across the country. For instance, Selena Gomez spent a fun and flirty night out with friends at the New York show last month. Then, during the pop star's stop in Atlanta on October 22, Carpenter spotted Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in the crowd and couldn’t help but make a fun reference to her Netflix hit during her show.

Millie Bobby Brown was at the Atlanta concert with Noah Schnapp, and they were having a blast. Then, during the show, Carpenter spotted the actress and made her the subject of her big "Juno" moment where she gifts a hot fan a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs. It was a hilarious and amazing back-and-forth, and you can see it for yourself below:

Sabrina Carpenter arrests Millie Bobby Brown for being too hot at her ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour:“Millie, I’ve never fallen in love at a concert before but stranger things have happened.” pic.twitter.com/Mi1H9kqV0lOctober 23, 2024

For context, while on the Short n’ Sweet Tour, the “Taste” singer has been taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s book, only in a bit more NSFW way. On The Eras Tour, Swift has been gifting her "22" hat to a fan in the most wholesome way. Carpenter, meanwhile, has been “arresting” fans each night for being too hot and giving them fuzzy pink cuffs.

In this case, Millie Bobby Brown was the criminal, because Carpenter said she was “really distracted because I see this gorgeous girl.” Then she proceeded to compliment the Eleven actress by saying:

Millie, I’ve never fallen in love at a concert before, but stranger things have happened.

The "Espresso" singer said how unfortunate it was to arrest her since she’s so beautiful. However, Brown was immediately willing to be taken away, and she even held out her hands for the cuffs to be put on, saying she wanted to be arrested.

Then, after “losing” her skirt over all this, the pop star handed the cuffs to the actress, who was as happy as ever to receive them. Whether or not the singer knew that the Stranger Things star would be at the concert or if it was just a surprise seeing her in the crowd is unknown. Either way, it was certainly entertaining to see the two go back and forth and catch the cheeky reference to the hit Netflix show.

Speaking of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up for the final season. She shared a bloody look at Season 5 in August while on set, confirming that it will, unsurprisingly, be the most intense and likely blood-filled season yet. It makes sense since it is the final season. Plus, many characters have died on Stranger Things, and it’s hard to tell if Eleven and co. will survive this final installment. However, at least she still seems to be having fun while working and spending time with her co-stars.

As of now, Stranger Things 5 does not have a place on Netflix’s upcoming schedule, and no premiere date has been announced. The wait will be worth it, though. And in the meantime, those with a Netflix subscription can always rewatch the first four seasons.

Also, make sure to keep up with Sabrina Carpenter's concerts to see who she arrests next, maybe it will be another actor from Hawkins or a celeb we recognize, you never know. However, we do know that when it comes to these two, as the "Juno" singer would sing, they "make me wanna make you fall in love."