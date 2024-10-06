Christina Aguilera Has Seen All Of The Sabrina Carpenter Comparisons, But There’s One ‘Full Circle’ Connection That’s Coming

Christina Aguilera has been a popstar sensation ever since she was a teen singer on Disney Channel’s The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. From then on, she’s released nine best-selling albums, made her film debut in Burlesque , and was a judge on The Voice for five seasons. But the Grammy winner is fully aware of being compared to this generation’s new pop sensation in Sabrina Carpenter, and reveals one upcoming “full circle” connection that makes the two even more alike.

Sabrina Carpenter has been a real powerhouse in the music industry as her latest album “Short n’ Sweet” had an excellent debut in the Billboard 200 chart. Her career starts are very similar to another pop star who dominated the charts in the late 1990s: Christina Aguilera. The “What a Girl Wants” singer isn’t oblivious to her comparisons to the 25-year-old singer and said this about Carpenter for TIME 100 Next :

She proves great things come in small packages. As a fellow 5-ft. female with a similar working-­adolescent Disney history, I firsthand recognize and respect what it takes to maintain clarity while delivering within the demands of this business.

It’s true that Sabrina Carpenter also had a big history with Disney. Her first piece of music was in the Disney album “Disney Fairies: Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust” singing “Smile.” Carpenter also made her acting breakthrough playing Maya in the Boy Meets World sequel Girl Meets World for three seasons, available on your Disney+ subscription.

That still wasn’t the end of the “Espresso” singer’s Disney career as she starred in Disney movies like Clouds and Adventures in Babysitting as well as released singles on plenty of DCOMs. But despite her start on the squeaky clean network, Carpenter has really shaped her adult career as a singer like just Christina Aguilera did.

The similarities between Christina Aguilera and Sabrina Carpenter are clear with both having Disney starts, versatility in musical genres, selling out concerts and albums, and a big influence on young fans. Not to mention, the two also have Christmas-themed albums with the “Please Please Please” singer about to have her own Christmas special on your Netflix subscription. However, there’s one mindblowing similarity between the two singers that Aguilera says will bring the comparisons into “full circle:”

While she is at the tender age of 25, I realize our symbolic, full-circle connection, as my own debut album turns 25 this same year, which brings me a sense of not only celebration but also reflection. As exciting generations of pop princesses continue to emerge, I feel adoration and protectiveness, knowing the journey at hand and ahead.

It’s so unbelievable that it’s been 25 years since Christina Aguilera’s self-titled debut album came out in 1999! The album's singles like “Genie in a Bottle,” “What a Girl Wants,” “I Turn To You,” and more made the four-octave range singer a household name. This glaring connection truly proves that Sabrina Carpenter is on the road to a promising career that can closely resemble pop stars that came before her.

Just as Sabrina Carpenter turned 25 in May this year, Christina Aguilera’s debut album turned the same age. If you really want to know just how genuine the two singers’ connection is to each other, you’ve got to hear their duet on Spotify singing “What a Girl Wants” for the album’s 25th anniversary. You’ll truly be blown away by the stunning talent these two generations of singers showcase.