Sabrina Carpenter’s Vacation Photo Dump Featured A Sweet Red Swimsuit, Pasta, Paris And More, And All Her Fans Have The Same Silly ‘Espresso’ Comment

Happy Sabrina Carpenter Summer ! While the singer has been around the entertainment industry since she was a kid, between Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World and numerous albums to her name, this is the year she has become one of the biggest music acts out there right now. So much so that she recently topped herself in the music charts after releasing her viral music video with Barry Keoghan . Ahead of Carpenter headlining her own tour this year, she went on a gorgeous vacation… and fans of course can’t stop, won’t stop quoting “Espresso” in unison.

Sabrina Carpenter Posts Vacation Dump

Sabrina Carpenter took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a ton of pretty photos that illustrate the kind of calming and idyllic vacation the singer just went on. Once again, she is definitely giving Rapunzel ! Take a look:

The “Please Please Please” artist has been doing so many fun things as of late. She is pictured rocking a bright red swimsuit on a beautiful beach, riding a horse, hugging a goat, making pasta (or watching someone else do it from scratch), taking a boat ride on The River Seine next to Paris’ Eiffel Tower and cheesing with friends.

It looks like Sabrina Carpenter has truly been enjoying herself traveling across Europe just a month ahead of the biggest album (and tour) of her career keeping her busy for the rest of the year.

Notably, Carpenter captioned the photo dump with “my give a fucks are euhhh how do u say,” which led her fans to rush to the comment section to say the same “Espresso” joke. Take a look:

“on vacation?? idk i’ve never heard the song” - @lelamekaled

“I think you mean on vacation but I’m not sure please please please don’t take my word for it” - @becauseilikedbrina

“OH MOTHER IS ON VACATION” - @hfkanto

“oh my girl is on vacation” - @mands.barbosa_

“ON VACATIONNNN” - @harianne08

“ARE ON VACATIONNN” - @shortnsweetupdates

In “Espresso,” which has been gracing Billboard’s Hot 100 for 12 weeks in a row, Carpenter memorably sings “My ‘give a fucks’ are on vacation.” The singer references the lyric in the caption and obviously fans had to finish the quote for her, because duh!

The funny little social media moment shows how massive and quotable “Espresso” is. Honestly, it feels like one of those big earworms we may never get out of our collective brains.

While Carpenter is enjoying some rest and relaxation right now, she’ll be “working late” pretty soon, "'cause she's a singer." Her North American tour officially kicks off this September and concludes in November (and we expect she’ll add more dates to other places around the globe), and you can expect her to pull out all the stops, from performing "Espresso" or switching up her "Nonsense" outro. Sabrina Carpenter’s album Short n’ Sweet drops on August 23.