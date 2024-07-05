‘She's Fallen In Love, Toured With Taylor Swift, Played Coachella And Released Hit After Hit:’ Now Sabrina Carpenter’s Walking The Runway In A Vintage Pinup Look

It’s Sabrina Carpenter’s world and we’re all just living in it. The pop star truly has had a breakout summer as she’s topped herself with the hits “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please.” Plus, between her performing at Coachella, dating an Oscar-nominated actor and touring with Taylor Swift (among other things) she’s taken over the zeitgeist in a lot of ways. Now, she’s adding walking a runway to that list, and we love that for her.

It Feels Like Sabrina Carpenter Is Doing It All

An insider reflected on Sabrina Carpenter’s meteoric rise this summer with Life and Style Magazine . While she’s been a fairly successful artist for a while now, there’s no denying that what happened to her career over the last few months is astonishing. The insider said:

She's fallen in love, toured with Taylor Swift, played Coachella and released hit after hit — and Sabrina feels like she is just getting started.

In the first months of the year, Carpenter was opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and she even came on stage to perform a surprise song with the megastar. Then, Coachella came around, she dropped “Espresso” and things really took off.

For example, when she was the musical guest on SNL there was nonstop talk about her song “Nonsense” and its outro . Fans also have a newfound appreciation for her boyfriend Barry Keoghan after seeing him at the Met Gala with her, in one of her videos and at her concerts. And we haven't even gotten to her new music yet.

Her songs off her upcoming album Short ‘n Sweet have blown up, and people can’t get enough of her and Keoghan as well as her music videos for “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please,” which features her boyfriend .

Most recently, her upcoming tour sold out, and in her Instagram post about it, I think Taylor Swift put all this into perspective when she commented:

SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER 😇

Like I said, it’s Sabrina Carpenter’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Now, her list of accomplishments has expanded to the fashion world, and honestly, good for her!

Now, Sabrina Carpenter Has Added Walking The Runway To Her List Of Hits

Adding to her already remarkable year, Sabrina Carpenter walked in the Vogue World: Paris show at the Place Vendôme on June 23. She looked remarkable in custom JACQUEMUS , and the vintage pinup look fits in perfectly with the aesthetic she’s been rocking recently, take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Vogue)

According to JACQUEMUS' IG post about the show, it was “dedicated to the ‘40s and swimwear, and I totally feel that, especially in Carpenter’s fit. The red and white stripes were so bold and fun, and she looked ready for a chic day in the sun, which is totally on brand for her.

Just take a look at the “Espresso” music video and you’ll immediately understand why the pop star was the perfect fit for this show:

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

All around, Sabrina Carpenter is thriving right now, and we love that for her! She’s been working hard for years, and it’s so fun to see her get the recognition she deserves.

As she continues to grow as a singer, fashion icon and actress, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, go get yourself some “me espresso.”